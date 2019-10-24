FULLERTON — Fullerton junior quarterback Hunter Haughton isn’t exactly running the offense that he saw his father’s teams operate prior to his reaching high school.
The Warriors have added an effective and dangerous passing game this year, and it was on display again Thursday.
Haughton was 4-for-5 for 135 yards with every completion going for a score to help Class D-1 No. 10-rated Fullerton rout Shelton 64-8.
Haughton entered the game 80-for-132 for 1,337 yards and 24 touchdowns, not stats that would have been produced by run-focused Fullerton teams of the past.
But coach Ryan Haughton has changed things up this year, and it is paying off.
“Back when he was coaching other guys, they were run heavy,” Hunter Haughton said. “This year we’re more diverse. We can throw the ball around. We have some good talent among the receivers.
“My focus is mainly to get the ball to my playmakers and let them make guys miss.”
Fullerton (7-1) added 265 yards on the ground and stuck to running the ball after exploding for 40 points in the first quarter.
“If teams are going to load the box on us and try to take away the run, we feel like we can pass the ball as well as anybody in the state,” Ryan Haughton said. “We’ve got a lot of talented receivers and a talented quarterback, and we block and protect well.
“If they drop back a little bit more, we do a good job of being able to run the ball in a variety of different ways, whether it is outside or inside. I feel like we have a good balance with the kids.”
Isaac Gleason had three catches for 101 yards with three touchdowns to run his season total to 15. He had scores of 70 and 34 yards as part of the big first quarter.
“I know coach wouldn’t like to hear it, but I think that passing would probably be one of the biggest strengths this year,” Gleason said. “But it really had to kick in with passing early on. Later in the year, we started clicking with the running game. It’s going 50/50, and most defenses don’t know what to do or what the next play is going to be.”
Cole Horacek had a 22-yard touchdown reception for his 10th score of the season.
“We’ve got a star receiver in Isaac Gleason,” Hunter Haughton said. “And then Cole Horacek has got nice speed. Kyle Knopik is fast. We have a lot of good receivers.”
John Wetovick rushed for 139 yards on 20 carries and had a 47-yard touchdown in the first quarter.
Fullerton’s defense outscored Shelton (1-7) in the opening period 8-0. Knopik got the scoring started with a 36-yard interception return, and the Warriors later recorded a safety.
“Coming out, the main focus we wanted was to play well right from the opening kickoff and have a good first quarter,” Ryan Haughton said. “That would set the tempo and the momentum for the game. We thought we did that really well.
“We executed at a high level and minimized turnovers, penalties and mistakes. The rest took care of itself.”
Gleason said the team’s offseason paid off with its successful regular season.
“This group of guys really worked their tails off this summer and throughout the year,” he said. “With all the adversity that we’ve been placed through with missing a bunch of key guys, this group has really busted out and really shown what 8-man football is about in small towns.”
Ryan Haughton said the Warriors are in a good spot heading into next Thursday’s opening round of the playoffs.
“Bottom line is you have to stay healthy going into the playoffs,” he said. “We’ve done that. I’m feeling pretty good about how we finished up the season.”
After a nice regular season, the Warriors are shooting for much more in the postseason.
“We’re happy but we’re not satisfied,” Gleason said. “We know we can do better. We aren’t going to be happy until we hang that trophy up in our cabinets in the hallways.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.