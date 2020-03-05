LINCOLN – Once Superior’s 6-foot-3 standout center Kalynn Meyer made an early exit by fouling out, Hastings St. Cecilia’s Bailey Kissinger took advantage.
The sophomore guard drove her way to 10 of her 22 points in the fourth quarter to help the Class C-2 No. 3-rated Hawkettes pull away from the No. 4 Wildcats for a 56-43 victory in the first round of the state tournament Thursday at Lincoln North Star.
“(Kissinger’s) ultra-aggressive, and when the lane freed up a little bit her eyes lit up,” St. Cecilia coach Greg Berndt said. “She was awfully effective going north-south to the rim. That was a great weapon, and it seemed to be our main line of scoring in the second half.”
That freed-up lane came after Meyer fouled out with 3:31 left in the third quarter with Superior only trailing 30-28.
Meyer had 12 points, 15 rebounds and seven blocked shots but battled foul trouble throughout the game, including picking up her fourth with 1:22 remaining in the first half – a half that saw the teams whistled for a combined 29 fouls.
Once Meyer exited, the complexion of the game changed.
“Anytime that you have a player of that caliber not on the floor, it’s definitely an advantage for you,” Berndt said. “Definitely some stuff around the rim became easier after that because she really dominated the rim for the entirety when she was on the floor except for a few possessions where Tori (Thomas) was tough and laid some stuff in on her.”
The Wildcats (21-4) weren’t used to playing without Meyer.
“It’s just tough because Kalynn’s a big part of our team,” Superior coach Jim Sullivan said. “I don’t know if we’ve had to play without her at all this year, so it’s different. We’re a completely different team obviously when she’s not on the floor.
“It was still a game until three or four minutes left. They went a quarter and battled and fought. That’s something to be proud of.”
The Wildcats hung to within 38-37 early in the fourth until a pair of Kissinger drives kicked off a 6-0 run, and the Hawkettes (24-3) expanded the lead the rest of the way.
St. Cecilia was happy to move on and survive in its title defense attempt in a game that was choppy and lacked flow due to the numerous foul calls.
“I think both teams knew that it was win or go home, and both teams played really hard,” Berndt said. “We were lucky to come out on top.”
St. Cecilia faces No. 2 Crofton Friday at 8:45 p.m. at the Devaney Sports Center in a rematch of last year’s championship game.
“One more time, huh?” Berndt said. “We’ve got to be better in a lot of areas (Friday) if we want to advance.
“The bad thing too is we have to wait around 24 hours before we can do it again. Hopefully we can rest up, refocus (and) come with a good game plan because they just keep getting harder from here.”
