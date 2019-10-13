“Dominant” might not be a strong enough word to describe Danica Badura’s performance on the golf course this fall.
The Aurora senior has rolled to win after win by double digit strokes.
At last week’s Class B, District 3 meet, Badura topped the runner-up by 11 strokes and was 23 ahead of anybody else.
But there is one thing left to do to cap off this amazing season — win a title at the Class B state tournament, which is set for Monday and Tuesday at Columbus’ Elks Country Club.
It would be the first high school state championship for Badura, who finished seventh as a freshman and runner-up by three strokes each of the last two years.
It would also bring another state title to the family after older brother Caleb won Class B in 2017 and ’18.
Badura said there are different emotions as her final high school competition arrives.
“It’s kind of sad realizing how fast these four years went by,” she said. “But I’m excited. This is my last chance to win a gold medal, and I feel really prepared.”
Cutting six strokes off your average isn’t easy when you are already an accomplished high school golfer like Badura.
But that’s what she’s done this season. After averaging around a 74 at the end of last season, she has a 68 average as a senior.
“It’s been a pleasure to watch her,” said Rick Bell, Badura’s coach and uncle. “She is well-deserving to have the type of year that she’s having. She puts in the time, and not just in practices. That has really benefited her.”
Never satisfied with her golf game, Badura knew there was room to improve for her senior season.
“I really put in a lot of work in the offseason,” she said. “I play longer courses in the summer, so that helps when I’m playing shorter ones in the fall.”
Workouts with speed sticks helped her lengthen her drives.
“Basically you swing as hard as you can, and that carries over when you are playing,” she said. “It strengthens your hands and really works your core. I’m probably hitting 15 yards farther off the tee this year.”
Bell said Badura’s longer drives are very noticeable.
“She is hitting the ball a little longer while still hitting the ball pretty straight,” he said. “That gives her the opportunity for eagles and birdies.”
As part of a golfing family, Badura has been around the sport for her entire life.
“I grew up on a golf course at Centura Hills,” she said. “I’ve had a club in my hands as long as I can remember.
“But I hated golf until about seventh or eighth grade. I’m a perfectionist, and it’s hard for perfectionists to play golf because you’ll never have a perfect round. I didn’t really start to enjoy playing golf until I was in middle school.”
Badura has learned to balance her perfectionist tendencies to help drive her to continue to improve.
Bell said that has helped her during her senior season — a season when she can have a double-digit lead in a tournament by the turn.
“Her mental approach is really good,” he said. “She’s playing against herself. When she doesn’t make a short putt or when she hits a bad shot, she moves on.
“(At the state tournament) she’ll need to stay aggressive and play the way she’s been playing. I don’t think she’ll get rattled if she does hit a bad shot.”
Badura has played at Elks Country Club before and said it is similar to her home course at Riverside Golf Club.
But no matter what the course is like, she tries to take the same approach.
“Golf is such a mental sport,” she said. “You have to focus on each hole because it presents an opportunity to have a really bad shot or to hit the shot of your life. There is the possibility of both happening to you.”
Badura has been joined by her Aurora teammates at state all four years. She said it is nice to qualify as a team again especially with a younger squad this season.
Bell hopes for all the Huskies to put together their best 36 holes possible.
“We’ve been really up-and-down this season,” he said. “I thought we struggled a little bit at districts, and the Friday before that at conference we had one of our better days in tough conditions.”
