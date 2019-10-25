KEARNEY — Aurora cross country coach Tony Sigler knew the Huskies had it in them.
Although it was a challenge in doing so during the season.
But after many ups and downs during the season, the Huskies pushed together when they needed to and captured the Class C boys state title Friday at the Kearney Country Club.
Aurora, which had two medalists, won the title with 43 points, eight less than runner-up Malcolm. Dylan Riley led the way with a fifth-place finish (17:00.6), while Kane Fiala came in seventh (17:02.9).
Sigler said the Huskies had a tough schedule where they faced a lot of the top teams in Classes A and B, so it was a challenge to keep them motivated during the season.
“I don’t know if anyone in Class C had a tougher schedule than we did,” Sigler said. “We had a lot of thirds, fourths and fifths in a lot of meets because we were going against top competition in Classes A and B. It was hard for our kids to keep their confidence high. But we as coaches knew the quality was there and knew what their potential was.
“At the end, they ran the race we knew they could run.”
And the start was key for the Huskies. They had four runners in the top 30 around the first-mile marker. Riley said staying that close together at the start wasn’t really the plan going in but felt it made the race a lot easier.
“I don’t know if it was a strategy for us but running together certainly is a lot easier than running alone,” Riley said. “The trick with this race is you want to go out hard and not get pushed back. And you don’t want to overrun the first and second 1,000 because there’s a lot of fans around and that makes it easy to get overhyped a little bit. When that happens, you tend to not do well.”
Sigler said that’s what they needed to do. He felt they didn’t get out fast on the same course. at the UNK Invite a few weeks ago, where Aurora finished third.
“I think not doing that might have cost us a little bit at the UNK meet,” he said. “We were pretty cognizant of where we needed to be at that first 500 meters before you drop down. And I thought Dylan and Kane ran great last miles, while our other runners did not but still did enough to help us out.”
Max Wiarda was 20th (17:37.8), while Eli Warnke was 30th (17:52.9), Isaac Bisbee came in 46th (18:09.2) and Gradyn McDonald took 87th (19:28.5).
Riley said it took everyone doing their part to help them win the state title.
“We all pushed each other and it starts from the bottom,” Riley said. “Each person pushes each other and it’s all a ladder.”
