Track and field athletes across the state of Nebraska were supposed to get their seasons underway Thursday.
Other than school, it would have given them one final chance to spend time with their friends — either competing with or against — during the final two months of their school year.
But because of the recent events because of the coronavirus — or COVID-19 — sports have come to a halt for the time being.
As you all know by now, the Nebraska Schools Activities Association announced on Monday that all high school sports were suspended until at least March 30 and the earliest possible date for any spring competitions is April 2.
Now with a few states like Kansas recommending all schools close for the reminder of the year, along with a few schools in Nebraska already having done so, athletes competing soon looks very unlikely.
That would be very unfortunate as last year, the area had a very successful year, especially at the state track meet. The area won 12 events, while seeing a number of athletes bring home a number of medals.
If, and right now that’s a very big if, the season does get under way in 2020, here are a few athletes to watch for during the season.
n Giltner’s Hannah Preissler: The Giltner senior is the three-time defending state champion in the pole vault. She is currently third on the Independent’s All-Time Area leaders in the pole vault after going 12-0 last year. Preissler, who committed to pole vault at Nebraska, would also looking to help win its sixth straight Class D title. She has had some good attempts at breaking the Class D record of 12-3, set by BDS’s Catherine Mack in 2015. So if the season should continue, it will be fun to see Preissler break that record.
n Ravenna’s Jack Drahota: The Ravenna senior was so close to capturing two state golds in both Class C hurdles at last year’s state meet. He did win the 300 hurdles at 38.61 but he finished second in the 110 hurdles at 14.80. Kimball’s Brady Kilgore won the event at 14.79. The UNK recruit would likely be the favorite to win both events in Class C this year.
I’m sure he would have been challenged by Twin River senior Mason Prososki, who was second in the 300 hurdles at 39.16 and third in the 110 hurdles at 15.02.
n Shelton’s Ry Chaney: The Shelton senior was close as well to bringing home some golds as well. Cheney finished second in three events – the 800 (2:00.12), the 1,600 (4:37.84) and 3,200 (10:07.97). In both the 1,600 and 3,200, he was nipped by under a second. He was also a member of the 3,200 relay that took third (8:34.1) last year. The other three members were underclassmen. Shelton could be one of the teams to watch out for in Class D.
n Hastings St. Cecilia’s Tori Thomas: If not for a girl named Kalynn Meyer from Superior, Thomas probably would have a state title in the discus after finishing second to the Nebraska volleyball recruit with a 147-4 toss. The Kansas recruit still had to battle Meyer, who has thrown 176-8 and is the three-time defending All-Class gold medal winner, but Thomas still would have a strong season.
n Grand Island’s Carson Cahoy and Kyle Sextro: Grand Island has always had a tradition of having good pole vaulters and this year probably would be no different. Cahoy, who had two older brothers compete at Nebraska, was the overall leader in the area in the event, reaching 15-4. Sextro and Cahoy finished fourth and sixth, respectively, each going 14-0. That would be a strong group to lead the Grand Island boys, who always have the numbers to provide depth at meets.
n Central Valley’s Jackson McIntyre and Reilly Young: The two had great 2019 seasons for Central Valley. McIntyre captured the Class D 200 (22.42) and finished fifth in the 100 (11.32). He also had the best area leap in the long jump (21-5 1/2). Meanwhile, Young put together a strong season before finishing second in the discus (117-9). She also finished second in 2017 and fifth in 2018.
I know a lot of schools would have put together some really good relays. The Aurora girls 3,200 relay team would likely have been one of those teams, especially since they have finished in the top three at the state meet race every year since 2014.
I know there would have been many more athletes, as well as teams, to be looking for, and a few that would have been under the radar as well.
As I end this piece in what I hope is not my only track column of the season, I just want to say to all the competitors, especially the seniors, to hang in there. You did not deserve this at all. Continue to follow the health guidelines to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Until you are able to compete again, whether it’s in high school or in college, good luck to everyone.
Marc Zavala covers track and field for The Independent.
