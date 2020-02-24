FILE PHOTO: Basketball

BOYS SUBDISTRICTS

Arcadia/LC 65, Palmer 57

ORD — Caden Kusek scored 23 points with 12 rebounds to lead Arcadia/Loup City to a 65-57 win over Palmer in the Class C-2, Subdistrict 8 tournament Monday.

Jaden Jones added 21 points and Jadyn Scott had 10 for the Rebels (13-9)

Kade Caspersen had 32 points and Karsen Reimers 20 for Palmer (8-11).

Arcadia/LC 16 16 14 19—65

Palmer 10 16 10 21—57

ARCADIA/LOUP CITY — Jones 21, Eurek 5, Kusek 23, Scott 10, Dethlefs 2, Lewandowski 4.

PALMER — Reimers 20, Caspersen 32, Mings 2, Guzman 3.

Cen. Valley 75, Neb. Lutheran 49

SHELBY — Central Valley advanced in the Class D-1, Subdistrict 6 with a 75-49 win over Nebraska Lutheran.

Cameron Kelly led Central Valley with 17 points. Morgan Behnk and Trevor Cargill had 12 each. Zach Richert led Nebraska Lutheran with 17 points.

Central Valley advances to play top-seeded Fullerton on Tuesday.

Nebraska Lutheran (8-11) 8 8 16 17

Central Valley (15-9) 17 19 21 18

NEBRASKA LUTHERAN — T. Richert 6, Z. Richert 17, Helwig 12, Otte 8, Tharp 6.

CENTRAL VALLEY — Kelly 17, Corman 3, Rother 6, T. Nekoliczak 9, K. Nekoliczak 5, Landers 3, Behnk 12, Cadek 6, Benson 2, Cargill 12.

GIRLS DISTRICTS

Islanders girls see season end

OMAHA — The season came to an end for the Grand Island Senior High girls basketball team with a 62-32 loss to Omaha Benson in Class A, District 3 play Monday.

The Islanders end the season at 2-19. Benson (8-13) moves on to face top-seeded Omaha Westside (19-4) in a district semifinal game on Tuesday.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments