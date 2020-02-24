BOYS SUBDISTRICTS
Arcadia/LC 65, Palmer 57
ORD — Caden Kusek scored 23 points with 12 rebounds to lead Arcadia/Loup City to a 65-57 win over Palmer in the Class C-2, Subdistrict 8 tournament Monday.
Jaden Jones added 21 points and Jadyn Scott had 10 for the Rebels (13-9)
Kade Caspersen had 32 points and Karsen Reimers 20 for Palmer (8-11).
Arcadia/LC 16 16 14 19—65
Palmer 10 16 10 21—57
ARCADIA/LOUP CITY — Jones 21, Eurek 5, Kusek 23, Scott 10, Dethlefs 2, Lewandowski 4.
PALMER — Reimers 20, Caspersen 32, Mings 2, Guzman 3.
Cen. Valley 75, Neb. Lutheran 49
SHELBY — Central Valley advanced in the Class D-1, Subdistrict 6 with a 75-49 win over Nebraska Lutheran.
Cameron Kelly led Central Valley with 17 points. Morgan Behnk and Trevor Cargill had 12 each. Zach Richert led Nebraska Lutheran with 17 points.
Central Valley advances to play top-seeded Fullerton on Tuesday.
Nebraska Lutheran (8-11) 8 8 16 17
Central Valley (15-9) 17 19 21 18
NEBRASKA LUTHERAN — T. Richert 6, Z. Richert 17, Helwig 12, Otte 8, Tharp 6.
CENTRAL VALLEY — Kelly 17, Corman 3, Rother 6, T. Nekoliczak 9, K. Nekoliczak 5, Landers 3, Behnk 12, Cadek 6, Benson 2, Cargill 12.
GIRLS DISTRICTS
Islanders girls see season end
OMAHA — The season came to an end for the Grand Island Senior High girls basketball team with a 62-32 loss to Omaha Benson in Class A, District 3 play Monday.
The Islanders end the season at 2-19. Benson (8-13) moves on to face top-seeded Omaha Westside (19-4) in a district semifinal game on Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.