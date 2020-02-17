Heartland Lutheran 45, Elba 31
BROKEN BOW — Heartland Lutheran advanced in the Class D-2, Subdistrict 6 with a 45-31 win over Elba.
“I thought we did a really good job on defense,” Heartland Lutheran coach Brad Bills said. “They have a couple of good shooters and we did a pretty good job of keeping them covered and not giving them open looks.”
Jessica Zehendner led the Red Hornets with 16 points and Carli Maier had 13.
Meleyna Mckoski led Elba with 12 points and Angel Mckoski had 11.
Heartland Lutheran will face top-seeded Anselmo-Merna at 5 p.m. night.
Heartland Lutheran (7-15) 11 7 9 18
Elba (5-13) 6 6 6 13—31
HEARTLAND LUTHERAN — Bexten 5, Graham 2, Van Bibber 6, Maier 13, Zehendner 16, Saddler 3.
ELBA — Wysocki 3, M. Mckoski 12, A. Mckoski 11, Enriquez 5.
Lakeview 53, Central City 48
COLUMBUS — Columbus Lakeview knocked off Centrla City 53-48 in the first-round Class C-1, Subdistrict 8 play Monday night.
Junior Taryn Wagner led Central City with 11 points while Gabby Moser, the school’s all -time leading scorer, had 11 in her final game.
Lakeview moves on to face top-seeded St. Paul on Tuesday.
Columbus Lakeview (9-14) 13 14 13 13—53
Central City (12-12) 10 23 8 7—48
LAKEVIEW — Not available.
CENTRAL CITY — Wagner 20, Sheets 6, Carroll 3, Erickson 8, Moster 11.
Twin River 38, High Plains 24
STROMSBURG — Marissa Morris scored 13 points to lead Twin River to a 38-24 win over High Plains in a Class D, Subdistrict 6 game.
Twin River will face Fullerton Tuesday.
Twin River (5-17) 8 6 15 9—38
High Plains (4-16) 1 8 4 11—24
TWIN RIVER — Morris 13, Paczosa 6, Lemburg 3, Rinkol 5, Schmidt 6, Van Winkle 1, Fehringer 4.
HIGH PLAINS —Bannister 7, Lindburg 2, Wilshusen 2, Majerus 5, Wruble 7, Ackerson 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.