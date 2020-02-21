Blue Hill 63, Heartland Lutheran 38
BLUE HILL — Blue Hill haded Heartland Lutheran a 63-38 loss in the final game of the regular season for both teams.
Eli Oman led the Red Hornets with 11 points while Christian Wiegert and Quinston Larsen had 10 each.
The Red Hornets were playing without the injured Justus Bader.
“The first half we played them really tough,” Heartland Lutheran coach Phil Bader said. “We played good defense and got some good shots. That third quarter, with the new starting lineup and one guy down, they kind of got away from us.”
Heartland Lutheran will play in the Class D-2, Subdistrict 7 Tuesday against the winner of the Elba/Hampton game.
H. Lutheran (9-13) 9 11 9 9—38
Blue Hill (8-14) 14 11 21 17—63
HEARTLAND LUTHERAN — Oman 11, Wiegert 10, Larsen 10, Rathjen 7.
BLUE HILL — T. Ockinga 1, Kula 1, Wademan 2, Bonifas 6, Wilmot 3, Seeman 10, Schmidt 13, Karr 10, Golter 3, K. Ockinga 4.
Burwell 65, CWC 61
BURWELL — Levi Bode poured in 24 points to lead Burwell to a 65-61 victory over CWC.
Barak Birch added 20 points for the Longhorns. Josh Klabenes scored 26 points and Sam Jesse had 23 for CWC.
CWC (5-16) 8 11 18 24—61
Burwell (10-9) 16 12 19 18—65
CWC — Klabenes 26, Bowen 2, Waldo 4, Duba 4, Sanford 2, Jesse 23.
BURWELL — Cridel 4, Williams 10, Hunt 3, Bode 24, Birch 20, Mann 4.
Omaha Christian 72, Neb. Christian 68
OMAHA — LUke Lundquist scored 19 points to pace Omaha Christian Academy to a 72-68 win over Nebraska Christian.
Rendell Gines and Hunter O’Neil had 15 each while Hunter Pierce added 10 for Omaha Christian.
Drew Perdew and Elijah Boerson had 21 each for Nebraska Christian while Seth Hower chipped in with 15.
Nebraska Christian (7-15) 14 20 11 23—68
Omaha Christian (9-10) 22 13 23 14—72
NEBRASKA CHRISTIAN — Schreiber 4, Perdew 21, Boerson 21, Langemeier 3, Nockelby 2, Merchant 1, Hower 16.
OMAHA CHRISTIAN — Gines 15, Lundquist 19, O’Neil 15, Pinkerton 9, Pierce 10, Reed 2, Schroeder 2.
Gibbon 77, Overton 33
OVERTON — Gibbon ended the regular season with a 77-33 win over Overton.
Matthew Weismann led Gibbon with 17 points while Chase Capek had 16 and Ben Willey 10.
Gibbon (12-9) 20 21 24 12—77
Overton (5-16) 8 11 7 7—33
GIBBON — Capek 16, Holcomb 2, Smith 2, Pickel 3, Hyde 12, Weismann 17, Willey 10, Sell 6, Onate 9.
OVERTON — Kulhanek 2, Schlueter 3, Scarbari 9, Surridge 3, Ryan 2, Roth 12, Schively 2.
Shelton 73,
Silver Lake 41
ROSELAND — Kyle Wiehn, Marcus Lauber and Angel Lehn scored 16 points each to lead Shelton past Silver Lake 73-41.
Shelton (16-6) 18 17 20 18—73
Silver Lake (7-14) 8 15 7 11—41
SHELTON — R. Cheney 3, Wiehn 15, Ramos 6, Reutzel 2, Q. Cheney 5, Bombeck 4, Lauber 16, Lehn 16, Sutton 6.
SILVER LAKE — Rosno 16, Simonton 1, Hanson 15, Knehans 3, Greenough 6.
Aurora 64, Holdrege 51
HOLDREGE — Nate Boerkircher scored 22 points in Aurora’s 64-51 win over Holdrege.
Tate Nachtigal added 13 points for the Huskies. Jackson Hilyard had 14 points to lead Holdrege.
Aurora (11-12) 23 16 16 9—64
Holdrege (8-14) 10 13 16 12—51
AURORA — Moural 8, Herzberg 8, Bell 9, Collazo 2, Boerkircher 22, Nachtigal 13, Ramaekers 2.
HOLDREGE — Bauman 10, Hilyard 14, Edgren 12, Anderson 1, Hinrichs 11, Meyer 3.
Doniphan-Trumbull 71, Arcadia/LC 64
DONIPHAN — Keithan Stafford poured in 30 points as Doniphan-Trumbull downed Arcadia/Loup City 71-64.
Griffin Hendricks added 15 points and Andrew Stock 13 for the Cardinals.
Jady Scott had 20 to lead Arcadia/Loup City.
Arcadia/LC (12-9) 11 15 10 8—64
Don.-Trumbull (18-4) 13 14 8 19—71
ARCADIA/LOUP CITY — Jones 13, Eurek 3, Kusek 11, Garrelts 4, Scott 20, Dethlefs 10, Lewandowski 3.
DONIPHAN-TRUMBULL — Sadd 5, Sterner 3, Detamore 3, Shafer 1, Hendricks 15, Stock 13, Carpenter 1, Stafford 30.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.