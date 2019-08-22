The Nebraska State Fair Marathon draws a pretty big crowd.
The event usually brings about 1,000 runners from across the country. There will be runners from 34 states and five countries on hand Saturday.
“We expect another big year for it and we are on course to be as big as we were last year,” YMCA race co-director Cara Lemburg said.
Participants will be running in one of five events — a 1-mile kids run, 5K, half-marathon, marathon relay and marathon. The marathon, half marathon and marathon relay will begin at 6:30 a.m., and the 5K run and 1-mile kids run begin at 7:20 a.m.
Defending women’s marathon champion Jennifer Freeman of Omaha will take part again this year.
There will be some popular names that will be running in the event. Former Nebraska football player and Bobsled olympic gold medal winner Curtis Tomasevicz will be competing in the 5K race, while Chris Burnett is a runner that has qualified for the 2020 Olympic Trials.
“We’ll have good speed that we’ll see on the course,” Lemburg said.
The day is sponsored by the Grand Island YMCA. Proceeds from the run will benefit the Y’s Open Doors Campaign, which allows all people to be involved in the YMCA regardless of their ability to pay.
The course is the flattest one in the nation. It’s basically the same as last year as the marathon will start at the state fairgrounds and head down South Locust Street before going through the Hall County Park.
Runners will go through the Stuhr Museum grounds and head across the city before going out on Highway 30 east of town. After looping through Hidden and Kuesters Lake, runners will head back into the city to finish up at the fairgrounds.
Every runner participating in the event will receive a medal with the 150th Nebraska State Fair logo and the icons on it.
There is still time to enter the event. The paper deadline is at 5 p.m. Friday at either YMCA location or at First National Bank on Allen Drive.
Lemburg said the race would not be possible without all the volunteers and support from the sponsors and the community.
“We’re sitting with 500 volunteers on the course,” Lemburg said. “It’s great to see how many people there are that supports the YMCA and the race. This is a race that’s been around for a long time as it used to be the Bill Seymour Race. For it to continue on and for it to still be supported is great. We’re so thankful for all that.”
Check-in is at 5 a.m. on Saturday.