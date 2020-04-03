For the second time in the past five years, Alan VanCura is calling it a career in coaching volleyball.
He plans on keeping it that way.
“That’s the plan anyway,” he said.
VanCura had spent 40 years as the head volleyball and track and field coach at St. Cecilia before stepping aside from the two sports after the 2014-15 school year, while still teaching.
But VanCura returned to coaching volleyball in the 2018-19 season and coached for two years. He had his reasons for coming back into coaching and stepping aside this time around.
“I came back pretty much for this group of seniors,” VanCura said. “After retiring from teaching last year and subbing this year, I just felt it was time.”
VanCura has had quite the career in coaching volleyball when he started in 1975. He finished with a 886-257 career record. He took the Hawkettes to the state tournament 22 times, finishing with six of the school’s seven state championships and three state runner-up finishes, along with a third-place finish.
Also during his career, he was named the Independent girls coach of the year three times, earned the Nebraska Coaches Association Volleyball Award in 2007 and was the NCA volleyball coach of the year in 2014. He was also inducted into the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame in 2016.
His last season at St. Cecilia was one to remember. The Hawkettes finished the year with a school-record 34 wins and with the school’s 24th state tournament appearance.
St. Cecila earned sweeps over Arcadia-Loup City and Lutheran High Northeast before falling to Grand Island Central Catholic in the Class C-2 final.
VanCura said he enjoyed the season, especially the senior class of Tori Thomas, Makenna Asher, Chloe McCauley and Emma Schneider. He said they meant a lot to not only the volleyball program, but the other programs as well.
They were part of the Hawkettes’ back-to-back state basketball championship teams the past two years.
“They are a tremendous group of kids to be around,” he said. “Whenever you ask them to do something, they would always do it and were willing to do it. They accepted their roles very well. That’s a big part of things.”
VanCura said the success would not have been possible without the support he’s gotten at St. Cecilia, especially from his wife, Sandy, who was an assistant coach with him during the early part of his career.
“I’ve had great assistant coaches over the years and had a lot of family support,” he said. “My wife has always been one of my biggest supporters. She’s always had an open ear to whatever I wanted to discuss things. My family has been important and I couldn’t have done it without them.”
Lastly, VanCura said the one thing he always enjoys about coaching is the relationships with people. He’s even coached a few of the daughters of past players.
“You create a lot of relationships and friendships with other coaches and with the kids,” VanCura said. “You hope to have great working relationships with the kids and hopefully help them to become better in life. I keep in touch with a lot of the players I’ve coached over the years.
“There sure have been a lot of memories.”
