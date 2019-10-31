LOUP CITY — The start was a little spooky for Caden Kusek and his Arcadia/Loup City teammates in Thursday’s first round playoff game with Alma.
After turning the ball over three times and allowing 223 yards passing by Cardinal quarterback Daylan Russell in the first quarter, ALC found itself down 26-14, but rebounded for a 68-32 win to advance in the D-1 playoffs.
“We just started out not talking very well,” said Kusek who had seven tackles behind the line. “We have to do a better job on defense or the teams that are left are going to beat us.”
After Russell threw scoring passes of 76, 20, 23 and 21 yards in the first quarter — three to Isaac McCurdy — to put ALC in a hole, they dug out after that. Russell was just 2-for-9 in the second quarter and the Rebels responded by taking the lead for good.
First, Prestyn Rogers scored on a 29-yard pass from
Jaden Jones and then running back Jadyn Scott scored twice on runs of 38 and 15 yards, the last with 15 seconds left in the half for a 36-26 lead.
“We feel like we can be tough to defend on offense,” ALC coach Mike Scott said. “We can run at people if they load the box or if they bring guys out we can throw it if we need to.”
After halftime, ALC left little doubt.
They scored on their first three possessions — two more Scott runs and a 16-yard pass from Jones to Drew Lewandowski — for a 54-26 lead.
Scott finished with five touchdowns and 213 yards on just 18 carries. Kusek, who ran 328 times last year from a Wildcat quarterback spot because of injuries, is happy to block in 2019
“I like watching the little guys go and playing defense,” he said, even though he added 95 yards on 12 carries.
Alma’s Russell left coach Scott almost speechless.
He finished with 406 yards on just 17 completions but was picked off four times. The Cardinals rushed for minus-25 yards on 31 attempts.
“We thought we could get to the quarterback but when we didn’t, he torched us. Once we slowed him down our defensive backs started covering (better). We got a lot of coverage sacks.”
ALC will host eighth-ranked Sutherland (9-0) on Wednesday.
