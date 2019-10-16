Adams Central returned six starters on offense and eight on defense this year from a team whose three losses came to the Class C-1 state champion, the C-1 runner-up and a semifinalist.
So, yes, expectations were high for the Patriots this fall.
With a 7-0 record and sitting atop the points standings, No. 3-rated Adams Central has lived up to those expectations as the playoffs near.
“When you are sitting No. 1 in the points standings, you know that you’ve played a difficult schedule,” coach Shawn Mulligan said. “But we didn’t set goals when we met with our seniors at the beginning of the season. We wanted to focus on winning each week and going 1-0. If you keep doing that, at the end you’ve had a great season.”
Defenses have a tough decision to make when going against the Patriots. Quarterback Evan Johnson is 97-for-156 for 1,284 yards with 12 touchdowns and two interceptions.
Johnson is just 102 yards away from breaking Scott Frost’s Class C-1 career passing record. Johnson is also just six shy of breaking Matt Masker’s (Kearney Catholic) record for career completions.
And yet it has been the rushing game that has been the most impressive thing about the Patriots over the past two weeks. Gabe Conant had gone off for 462 yards and 10 touchdowns during back-to-back shutout wins over Holdrege and Minden.
“It’s a nice thing to also have a running back like Gabe,” Mulligan said. “Our O-line has executed maybe better than we expected.
“We never know what teams are going to try against us. If they load the box, Evan can throw it. The last few games there are been some things that opened it up for our run game.”
Minden and Holdrege are the only two teams on Adams Central’s schedule that are currently below .500.
Things pick back up this week with a trip to Kearney Catholic (6-1).
The Stars fell at Aurora 45-10 in Week 2 but have since turned things around, including handing both Ogallala and Sutton their lone defeats of the season.
“They are a different team than the one that played Aurora,” Mulligan said. “They were trying a lot of things and trying to find their identity. They were playing a lot of sophomores and juniors.
“They have great athleticism and team speed. They have an excellent coaching staff that we get along with and have a lot of respect for.”
Mulligan said the Patriots need to do a good job of tackling to avoid giving up big plays to the Stars.
Although it is a big game, with the schedule Adams Central has faced it is just the latest in a series of big games.
“This team knows that it can beat anybody,” Mulligan said. “We’re not wondering how we will do against the best teams. We should be confident and ready to play for 48 minutes.”
The Patriots should be ready to get their latest big win.
ADAMS CENTRAL 24, KEARNEY CATHOLIC 14
Last week he went 20-8 (.714) and he is 151-41 (.786) for the season.
