HASTINGS – Gavin Lipovsky seemed content to keep dunking until momentum finally stayed on the side of Class C-1 No. 2-rated Adams Central in its Tuesday showdown with Class B No. 2 Hastings.
It took a hat trick of slams, but it finally worked.
Lipovsky’s third throwdown of the game gave the Patriots a seven-point lead in the final minute and helped seal a 54-51 victory over the Tigers (17-2).
“We say that it’s just another game, but really all the players and all the coaches know this one means a little bit more coming across town,” said Lipovsky, who finished with a team-high 15 points. “It’s a five-minute bus ride and we know all these guys. They know all of us. It’s just crazy to win in this place.”
The Hastings High gym was nearly packed to the top of the bleachers, and the fans saw quite the battle.
The Patriots (19-1) carried a 42-36 lead into the fourth quarter and immediately started working the clock after Connor Creech drove and scored to open the period and pull Hastings within four.
“We just figured in that situation, how do we lose?” Adams Central coach Zac Foster said. “We lose by taking quick shots, dumb shots, turnovers. So we trust our guards, we trust our guys with the basketball. We figured if we spread it, we have a good chance to get to the free-throw line, a good chance to get to the basket.”
Hastings coach Lance Creech said it was one of those situations where Adams Central’s strategy did and didn’t surprise him, all at the same time.
“We were kind of limited,” he said. “JT (Cafferty) tweaked his ankle there in the first quarter. I thought we were pretty limited on our bench, and we burned one of our JV kids with two quarters in the first half on accident. …
“It makes sense. It’s really hard to do. You’ve got to give Adams Central credit because it’s hard to work the clock for six-and-a-half minutes. They’re really skilled, and they didn’t panic when we tried to trap.”
And the Tigers didn’t trap early for fear of burning out the players for the offensive end.
With the Patriots only turning the ball over once in the quarter, Hastings outscored them 4-3 over the first 5 ½ minutes.
Then came Lipovsky’s second dunk, following up on one near the end of the third quarter. That pushed the lead back to 47-40.
“I love it,” said Lipovsky, a 6-foot-2 senior. “My teammates pass it to me and if I see an open lane, then I throw it down. Everyone went crazy. It was an awesome atmosphere today, and that made it even better.”
Foster certainly liked those plays.
“We always talk about dunks, threes and taking a charge are the three biggest momentum changing plays in basketball,” he said. “Gavin’s got about 15 to 17 dunks this year. Especially in big games, they inspire so much confidence. He got three today, and he was fearless. He inspired our players.”
Those dunks were needed. Connor Creech scored eight of his game-high 19 points in a shortened fourth quarter to keep the Tigers within striking range.
He did that despite picking up his second, third and fourth fouls on the same possession with about five minutes left in the fourth.
“I tell you what, man, that kid’s a competitor,” Lance Creech said. “I’m really proud of the way he handled things. I thought he played on both sides of the floor and did a really good job. I would hate to have seen where we would have been without him.”
Hastings jumped out to a 7-0 lead and was up 13-6 after a first quarter in which Adams Central was 1-for-11 from the floor.
Things quickly changed in the second, and the Patriots had a 20-4 run to close out the half and take a 28-20 halftime lead.
“We just kept telling our guys that we love the shots that we’re getting,” Foster said. “Be confident and knock them down. Again, a lot of coaches say that, but it takes tough-minded kids to do it.”
Lipovsky said a pair of 3-pointers by Lucas Bohlen in the second period seemed to turn the tide.
“Lucas Bohlen – credit to him,” he said. “He hit two big ones when we were ice cold. It really got us started and then we started hitting them.”
Lance Creech said playing in the state’s largest high school gym – which gets filled for graduation and Adams Central – actually worked against the Tigers in the second quarter.
“It kind of bit us because our communication, especially in that second quarter, wasn’t very good on our offensive end,” he said. “We just getting the same action over and over. I was pretty reluctant to call a timeout in the second quarter.
“I probably should have done something to break up the monotony there a little bit, but at the same time I knew this was going to come down to a couple of possessions, and I wanted to have those (timeouts) in my pocket.”
Cam Foster added 14 points and Tyler Slechta had 12 for the Patriots. Despite the short bus ride, it was probably the biggest road win of the year for the team coming against a top-ranked Class B team.
There was also the extra storyline of Adams Central playing against former teammate Haggan Hilgendorf, who transferred to Hastings this year.
“It was a big game, obviously,” Zac Foster said. “I’m just really, really proud of our guys. I’ve said that in my 20 years of coaching, I don’t know that I’ve been more proud of a team all season for how they played, but especially this atmosphere to come in here against a phenomenal opponent and find a way to get it done.
“It kind of makes me speechless. I’m blessed by the Lord to be with a group like this.”
Adams Central 54, Hastings 51
ADAMS CENTRAL (19-1)
Tyler Slechta 4-7 4-4 12, Lucas Bohlen 3-7 0-0 9, Dante Boelhower 2-5 0-0 4, Cam Foster 4-9 3-4 14, Gavin Lipovsky 6-9 3-3 15, Travis Niemeyer 0-2 0-0 0, Nathan Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Drew Vonderfecht 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-40 10-11 54.
HASTINGS (17-2)
Connor Creech 7-10 1-1 19, Jake Schroeder 7-17 0-0 14, JT Cafferty 2-4 0-2 5, Haggan Hilgendorf 3-8 0-0 7, Mike Boeve 2-7 0-0 6, Jarrett Synek 0-0 0-0 0, Brennan Witte 0-0 0-0 0, Landon Jacobus 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-43 1-3 51.
Adams Central 6 22 14 12—54
Hastings 13 7 16 15—51
3-point field goals—AC 6-21 (Slechta 0-2, Bohlen 3-7, Foster 3-8, Lipovsky 0-3, Niemeyer 0-1), Hastings 8-19 (Creech 4-5, Schroeder 0-2, Cafferty 1-1, Hilgendorf 1-4, Boeve 2-7). Fouled out—none. Rebounds—AC 22 (Boelhower 6), Hastings 24 (Creech 7). Assists—AC 7 (Slechta 4), Hastings 9 (Creech 5). Turnovers—AC 5, Hastings 8. Total fouls—AC 8, Hastings 15. Technicals—none.
GIRLS
Hastings 45, Adams Central 42
A final defensive stand allowed Class B No. 9-rated Hastings to hold off Adams Central’s upset bid.
The Tigers didn’t allow a shot on the Patriots’ final possession, and the buzzer sounded on a 45-42 win.
McKinsey Long, who had 14 points, went 1-for-2 from the free-throw line with 13.1 seconds left to push the lead to three. The Tigers (12-7) struggled at the line, going 5-for-13 in the fourth to miss out on chances to put the Patriots (12-10) away.
Adams Central called timeout after crossing midcourt with 8.9 seconds remaining.
But Jessica Babcock got stuck five feet behind the 3-point line on the right wing after picking up her dribble, and a pass inside the arc to Kylie Dierks as time expired was all the Patriots could muster.
Dacey Sealey also had 14 points for the Tigers, who used a 9-1 run to end the first half to go up 25-17.
Hastings 45, Adams Central 42
ADAMS CENTRAL (12-10)
Libby Trausch 2-9 1-2 6, Jessica Babcock 3-9 4-10 10, Bryn Long 4-9 0-0 10, Cami Wellensiek 1-2 1-1 3, Kylie Dierks 4-9 1-2 9, Caitlyn Scott 1-2 1-2 4, Rachel Goodoon 0-0 0-0 0, Abby Stroh 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 14-40 8-17 42.
HASTINGS (12-7)
KK Laux 2-8 2-2 7, Dacey Sealey 4-9 6-8 14, McKinsey Long 5-11 2-4 14, Daelene Hinrichs 1-3 2-5 4, Lauren Hinrichs 2-5 0-0 4, Maddie Hilgendorf 1-4 0-2 2, Nyaguor Duang 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 15-41 8-21 45.
Adams Central 12 5 11 14—42
Hastings 12 13 11 9—45
3-point field goals—AC 4-14 (Trausch 1-6, Lang 2-6, Dierks 0-1, Scott 1-1), Hastings 3-14 (Laux 1-5, Sealey 0-1, Long 2-6, D. Hinrichs 0-1, Hilgendorf 0-1). Fouled out—none. Rebounds—AC 34 (Babcock, Wellensiek 8), Hastings 24 (Sealey 7). Assists—AC 5 (Babock 3), Hastings 6 (Leux, Long 2). Turnovers—AC 15, Hastings 10. Total fouls—AC 15, Hastings 10. Technicals—none.
