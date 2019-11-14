Adams Central stands one win away from doubling the number of appearances in state championship games in school history.
The Patriots host Pierce Friday at 6 p.m. in a Class C-1 playoff semifinal. With a win, this group would join the 1993 Class B runner-ups as the lone teams in the program to play in the final game of the season.
With 22 playoff appearance, Adams Central has a strong postseason tradition. But after advancing to the C-1 semifinals in 2012 and qualifying the next year, the Patriots missed out on four straight seasons before returning last year.
Head coach Shawn Mulligan said several factors have helped turn things back around.
“It takes talented players,” he said. “We have a number of all-state football players, but we also have a lot of good athletes. They’ve all worked hard and put in the effort.”
The turnaround really kicked in three years ago when a strong group of leaders established a new level of dedication in the weight room. The younger players bought in — and now those younger players are the seniors who have helped the Patriots go 11-0 and cruise to win after win since the season kicked off.
On the field, talented players like state record-breaking quarterback Evan Johnson and school career rushing leader Gabe Conant get many of the headlines.
But a dominating defense has played at least as big of a role in the Patriots’ success.
Adams Central has shut out five of its last six opponents. The only scores allowed were a pair of touchdowns in a 37-14 win over Kearney Catholic on Oct. 18 after the Patriots got out to a 24-0 lead.
Mulligan said there isn’t a secret to the defense’s success.
“They’re always ready to play,” he said. “They play aggressively and they play fast.”
A play during last week’s 17-0 quarterfinal win at Aurora demonstrates exactly what Mulligan loves about the defense.
Huskies tight end Nathan Boerkircher made a catch along the sidelines after a 5-yard hitch route.
“Usually the cornerback or safety will make the play,” Mulligan said. “By the time that play was over, there were 10 guys within five yards of the ball. The cornerback on the backside was the only one who was not there.”
That type of swarming, aggressive defense will again be key on Friday when the Patriots face their toughest challenge of the season.
Undefeated Pierce’s lowest offensive output was 28 points in a Sept. 13 win against Ord — and the Bluejays downed the Chanticleers 49-21 in last week’s rematch.
As usual, Pierce relies on a physical, deep line and relentless rushing attack. This year the Bluejays average 378 yards rushing and 60 yards passing per game.
“They are deep, physical, athletic and well-coached,” Mulligan said. “There’s a reason that they’ve been the No. 1 or No. 2 ranked team all year depending on which ratings you look at.”
Going up against a bigger team isn’t anything new for Adams Central.
“It’s not the size of the dog in the fight, it’s the size of the fight in the dog,” Mulligan said. “When you get to this point in the season, it’s as much a mental battle as it is physical.”
The mental battle could be an interesting one between two teams that haven’t had to play yet this season with a game on the line in the final minutes.
“We’ve been working on dealing with adversity the last few weeks,” Mulligan said. “On Friday night, how do we react when something doesn’t go our way? We know that will happen in this game at some point.
“We will have to handle it if we are ahead 14-0 and see them come back to tie it 14-14 or if we get down 14-0 right away. That’s as important as the physical part.”
The Patriots have focused on the one-game-at-a-time mantra this season. One more win, and that one game is the final game that every team in the state hopes to be a part of during summer workouts.
“We’re excited to play another game,” Mulligan said.
