HASTINGS — Adams Central football coach Shawn Mulligan had been an unhappy offensive coordinator leading up to the Patriots opening game with defending state champion Aurora on Friday night.
But, maybe his defense is just a little bit better than he thought. At least that is what played out in the opening game as the Class C-1 No. 4-ranked Patriots (Omaha World-Herald) held top-ranked Aurora out of the end zone until late in the third quarter in a dominating 24-8 win.
“We thought we had a pretty good defense coming in,” Mulligan said. “In our scrimmages leading up to this game our offense wasn’t doing quite as well as I thought they would. We don’t have a lot of good size, but we are aggressive and run well to the ball.”
It was evident the entire night.
The Patriots limited Aurora to just 305 yards of total offense, but it took 67 plays and the Huskies had the ball on their half of the field just once in a decisive first half that saw AC take a 21-0 lead to the locker room.
“We knew adversity would come and tonight it came early,” Aurora coach Kyle Peterson said. “How we responded would determine our fate. It seemed like every time we would overcome it, it would come back. That is a huge credit to them because they are really good and they made a lot of plays.”
Adams Central controlled the game first with a methodical drive, then an onslaught in the second quarter.
The Patriots opened the scoring when quarterback Evan Johnson capped a 12-play, 80-yard drive with a 17-yard pass to Tyler Slechta. He was 8-for-9 on the drive. After the AC defense held on fourth down near midfield, Johnson connected with Slecht again for a 32-yard score with 8:31 left before half.
“It was a huge team effort for us,” Johnson said. “We played well on offense, defense and special teams. Our offensive line did a good job all night and my receivers and I have worked hard this summer to get our timing down.”
AC scored on its third possession in a row when halfback Gabe Conant connected on a pass to Micah Gegenbach and it was mostly smooth sailing for the Patriots after that. Aurora would mount its only long drive of the night right before the half but quarterback Trevor Dvorak fumbled the ball near the goal line and Conant recovered in the end zone.
“That was a huge momentum play,” Mulligan said. “We gave them a couple of short fields and got some stops. We try to teach them the game is as much mental as it is physical. You are going to have success and failure and how do you deal with those things.
“I never saw our kids drop their heads all night. They played with a lot of energy and a lot of enthusiasm.”
Johnson was his normal self for the AC offense, finishing 23-for-32 passing for 211 yards and two scores. Conant added 102 yards on 18 carries. Caleb Moural, who scored the Husky touchdown in the third quarter, had 156 yards rushing on 29 attempts.
Aurora (0-1) 0 0 8 0—8
Adams Central (1-0) 0 21 3 0—24
SECOND QUARTER
AC — Tyler Slechta 17 pass from Evan Johnson (Slechta kick), 11:49
AC — Slechta 32 pass from Johnson ( kick), 8:31
AC — Micah Gengebach 20 pass from Gabe Conant (Slechta kick), 4:59
THIRD QUARTER
AC — Slechta 22 field goal, 4:58
A — Caleb Moural 12 run (Nate Boerkircher pass from Trevor Dvorak), 1:53