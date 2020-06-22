Cub Creek Recreation Area, located about eight miles west of the town of Springview in Keya Paha County, is home to Cub Creek Lake.
The recreation area is part of the Middle Niobrara NRD (Natural Resource District). The 27-acre lake’s year-round fishing opportunities and easy accessibility being immediately adjacent to Highway 12 make it a popular destination with both local anglers and those visiting north-central Nebraska.
Fishing is available for bluegills, crappie, channel catfish, largemouth bass, and yellow perch. Electric motors and non-powered boats only are allowed.
Other amenities include primitive tent and RV camping, picnic shelters, restrooms, drinking water, and hiking trails. The NRD had originally planned to put in RV pads, but for now it’s simply pitch a tent or park wherever you want, as there aren’t any fire pits or designated campsites.
The NRD also hopes to eventually work with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission to install a new boat ramp, improved camping areas, and a handicap-accessible fishing pier. The main hold-up to all these projects is the area’s remoteness within the state. In the meantime, a group of volunteers from nearby Springview help maintain the area and keep it clean.
Ice fishing is reportedly decent on Cub Creek Lake. In fact, ice fishing is probably more popular with local anglers than summertime fishing. Bank access is limited, requiring a small boat. However, a boat isn’t needed once the water gets hard.
The recreation area is about 300 acres in overall size. Hunting is allowed, but the area typically only attracts a few grouse hunters and maybe the occasional deer or waterfowl hunter. Hunter’s are encouraged to call ahead to local NRD headquarters for details about hunting on the area.
While Cub Creek may be remote and somewhat underutilized, I’ve found that often means the fishing and hunting opportunities may be surprisingly good.
For more info, go to www.nrdnet.org/rec-area/cub-creek-recreation-area-northern or call the Middle Niobrara NRD’s headquarters in Valentine at 402-376-3241.
It should be noted that the NRD has another Cub Creek Recreation Area located in Jefferson County in southeast Nebraska that shouldn’t be confused with the Keya Paha property. Jefferson County’s Cub Creek recently underwent extensive renovation, so fishing opportunities may still be quite limited at this time.
Jarrod Spilger writes an outdoor column for The Independent.
