2019 List of Class A, Class B Football's Premier Linebackers

Pretty exclusive list here with some potential to expand as the year rolls along. There are some already established linebackers, plus some first year players in both classes at this linebacker position who will mature quickly and post some nice numbers. Guys like Omaha Skutt’s Grant Diesing, Jasiya DeOllos of Scottsbluff and Drew Daum of McCook are a trio of players I can think of right off the top of my head that will probably increase their tackle numbers in a big way.
**CLASS A**
*Grant Tagge Omaha Westside, 6-3 185 Senior {1st All-Metro} (96 Tackles)
*Jack Paradis-Elkhorn South, 6-2, 196, Senior (113 Tackles, 19 TFL- 1 Sacks) {2nd Team All-Metro}
*Dallas Rogers-Papillion La Vista South, 6-0, 205, Senior (103 Tackles-12.5 TFL-1 Sacks-1 FR) {3rd All-Metro}
*Caleb Francl-Grand Island - 6-0, 175, Senior {All-State} (77 Tackles-13.5 TFL-3 Sacks-2 FR)
*Jordan Hoefelt-Grand Island - 6-1, 190, Senior (83 Tackles-4.5 TFL-2 Sacks)
*Jackson Kraus-Lincoln Southeast - 6-1, 200, Senior (111 Tackles)
*Caleb Tay-Millard West - 5-9, 185, Senior (83 Tackles)
*Austin Daugherty-Omaha Burke - 6-0, 200, Senior (67 Tackles-6 TFL-2 Sacks)
*Aveon Barnes-Omaha North - 5-10, 185, Senior (65 Tackles-9 TFL-7 Sacks-1 FR)
*Ryan Rediger-Lincoln Southeast, 5-10, 175, Senior (78 Tackles)
*Tayden Gentrup-Lincoln Pius X - 6-0, 205, Senior (70 Tackles-6 TFL-4 Sacks)
*Kason Kelly-Millard North - 6-2, 220, Senior (74 Tackles- 9 TFL-2 FR)
*Noah Carpenter-Bellevue East - NA, NA, Senior (67 Tackles-6 TFL-3 FF)
*Brayden Slater-Norfolk - 5-10, 175, Senior (77 Tackles-2.5 TFL-2 FR-1 Blk Punt)
*Nick Halleen-Lincoln Southeast - 5-10, 190, Senior (48 Tackles-4 TFL-1 FR)
*Max Dorfmeyer-Lincoln Southeast - 6-1, 205, Senior (53 Tackles- 1 FR)
*Christian Simmons-Omaha Central - 5-9, 195, Senior (55 Tackles-1 FR)
*Keaton Beaudette-Lincoln Northeast - 6-3, 205, Senior (49 Tackles- 1 FR)
**Juniors**
*Tate Hinrichs-Millard South - 6-2, 200, Junior (74 Tackles)
*Ryan Rogers-Bellevue West - 6-0, 205, Junior (88 Tackles-12 TFL-1 Sack)
*Mason Moore-Columbus - 5-10, 205, Junior (93 Tackles-6.5 TFL-2 Sacks)
*Jack McDonnell-Bellevue West - 5-9, 175, Junior (65 Tackles-7.5 TFL-4 Sacks-2 INTs) {Played DB last season and will move to LB this go around}
**CLASS B**
**Seniors**
*Sebastian Harsh-Scottsbluff - 6-3, 220, Senior (All-State) (46 Tackles-11 TFL-3 Sacks-1 INT-1 FR)
*Gunnar Ott-Omaha Skutt, 6-0, 205, Senior (96 Tackles)
*Tom Erwin-York, 6-3, 220, Senior (68 Tackles-8 TFL)
*Tyson Franklin-Seward - 5-10, 175, Senior (65 Tackles-8.5 TFL)
*Ty Heaton-Grand Island Northwest, 5-10, 185, Senior (119 Tackles-8 TFL-2 INTs, 2 FR)
*TJ Hamilton-Omaha Roncalli - 6-0, 175, Senior (54 Tackles-9 TFL-7 Sacks)
*Shane Orr-Omaha Roncalli, 6-0, 180, Senior (42 Tackles-2 FR)
*Barrett Skrobecki-Waverly - 6-0, 185, Senior (58 Tackles-6.5 TFL)
*Max Brinker-Omaha Skutt, 6-1, 215, Senior (46 Tackles-3 INTs-1 FR)
*Eli Arends-Grand Island Northwest - 5-8, 180, Senior (63 Tackles-3 TFL-1 INT- 1 FR)
*Jackson Ramold-Elkhorn Mt. Michael, 5-9, 215, Senior (42 Tackles-13 TFL)
*Colin Quick-Blair - 6-2, 198, Senior (54 Tackles-6.5 TFL-2 INTs)
*Spencer Galbraith-Blair - NA-NA-NA (50 Tackles-4.5 TFL- 2 INTs)
*Travis Marxsen-Schuyler - 5-10, 180, Senior (64 Tackles-5 TFL)
**Juniors**
*Dylan Meyer-Norris, 6-1, 220, Junior - (103 Tackles-2 TFL-2 Sacks)
*Matt Medill-Norris - 6-3, 170, Junior (76 Tackles-1 FR)
*Aaron Aho-Plattsmouth, 5-9 190, Junior (59 Tackles/4 TFL)
*Jack Darnell-Scottsluff - 6-0, 185, Junior - (43 Tackles-1 Sack)