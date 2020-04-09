Kirby Wells didn’t see his first season as the head baseball coach at Grand Island Senior High going this way.
For Wells, this was a dream job. He took over the Islander program after serving as an assistant to his father, Joe.
This is the same program that he helped win a Class A state championship as a player in 2008.
But after a week of tryouts and four days of practices, Wells first season as Grand Island Senior High’s head coach — along with the seasons of every other spring sports team across the state — came to a screeching halt.
They were all suspended and eventually canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic hitting Nebraska.
“It was disappointing for me, but I was more disappointed for our players,” Wells said. “We had high expectations for our season. We had a great group of nine seniors with a lot of experience. I felt for those kids more than myself.
“I have more seasons of coaching down the road. I plan to coach baseball a long time.”
With Grand Island Senior High on spring break, the Islanders got plenty of work done including some two-a-days during their one week of practice. The outlook for any spring sports changed drastically during a planned three-day weekend for the team while the boys state basketball tournament barely got completed before sports were shut down across the state.
Later, an announcement by Gov. Pete Ricketts that schools wouldn’t be allowed to hold on-site classes or activities before May 31 brought the spring sports season to an end before it even started.
That led to some tough conversations with players for Wells — conversations that couldn’t even be held in person due to the need for social distancing.
“I reached out with text messages to let them know if they needed anything, I would be there for them,” Wells said. “It’s hard to explain or say anything because this is the hand we’re dealt. Anything I say won’t change the situation.
“Some of these guys have put in work since the fall, in October. I reached out to them and told them to try to keep a positive mindset. We could still see baseball this summer.”
And Wells could still make his official debut as a head coach for a team that he played for.
In addition to taking over the Grand Island Senior High program, Wells was also named the head coach for the Home Federal American Legion team for this year.
Of course, that season is up in the air at this time. While the American Legion World Series and regionals were canceled on Tuesday, no decision has yet been made about a season at the state level in Nebraska.
“I’m trying to keep a positive mindset,” Wells said. “That decision is well out of our hands, and it will be a tough decision. I hope that we can get in a shortened season. It will have to start after May 31 and will have fewer games, but I hope that kids get the chance to play ball.”
Teams won’t be able to immediately jump into playing games if an all clear is sounded. Pitchers haven’t been lengthening their outings – or even had chances to work out in most cases – during the spring.
“It’ll take some adjustments,” Wells said. “Pitchers will have to get their arms in shape. If we can practice for two or three weeks and then start games by the end of June, we can get a full month of games in.”
The priority, of course, is getting the COVID-19 pandemic under control and resuming sports when it is entirely safe.
When that occurs, Wells can focus on his unique opportunity. While Grand Island Senior High and Home Federal have both established long-term winning traditions, he has a unique opportunity to provide the teams with synergy with the same head coach that they haven’t had previously.
“I think it’s extremely beneficial to have one coach,” he said. “From when we start in the spring until Home Federal goes all the way until the end of August hopefully, that’s a lot of time with the kids. When you have one coaching staff and one coaching philosophy, that’s when coaches get the best out of kids.”
Wells is excited to take the field with his team – whichever team that is, whenever it is.
“I’ve always wanted to be a head baseball coach,” he said. “This is where I played and the teams I played for. The tradition and foundation for both programs were laid down long ago. I want to keep that tradition going.”
