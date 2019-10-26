Grand Island Senior High and Northwest will both open their pursuits of state titles at home on Friday.
The Islanders’ bid to return to Lincoln’s Memorial Stadium will begin at their Memorial Stadium against Lincoln Southwest. Grand Island (8-1) is seeded sixth in Class A while the Silver Hawks (5-4) are 11th. The Islanders won the teams’ Oct. 18 meeting 34-13.
Northwest (8-1) enters the Class B postseason as the No. 4 seed. The Vikings host Lexington (4-5).
After losing to Northwest 49-13 on Friday, Hastings (7-2) is the No. 6 seed and plays at home against McCook (5-4).
In Class C-1, Adams Central (9-0) earned the No. 1 seed and takes on Valentine (5-4). The winner of that game will take on the winner of the contest between ninth-seeded Aurora (6-3) at eighth-seeded Ogallala (7-2).
Also on that side of the bracket, Ord (6-3) is the 12th seed and returns to fifth-seeded Gothenburg (8-1) for an instant rematch of a game that the Swedes won 17-14 in overtime on Thursday.
In Class C-2, undefeated St. Paul (9-0) is seeded third and hosts No. 14 seed Centura (6-3) in a rematch of an Oct. 18 game that the Wildcats won 57-7.
Also on that side of the bracket, seventh-seeded Doniphan-Trumbull (8-1) hosts No. 10 seed Centennial (6-3).
The playoffs in both 8-man classes begin on Thursday.
Area matchups in Class D-1 are Elkhorn Valley (4-4) at Osceola-High Plains (6-2), Laurel-Concord-Coledridge (5-3) at Cross County (4-4), Nebraska Christian (4-4) at Cambridge (8-0), Hitchcock County (5-3) at Burwell (6-2), Palmer (3-5) at Elm Creek (7-1), Alma (5-3) at Arcadia-Loup City (7-1) and Morrill (4-4) at Fullerton (7-1).
Area matchups in Class D-2 are Medicine Valley (3-5) at Central Valley (8-0), Twin Loup (4-4) at Axtell (6-2), Anselmo-Merna (3-5) at Kenesaw (7-1) and Riverside (5-3) at Clarkson/Leigh (6-2).
The 6-man playoff bracket wasn’t released with the other classes on Saturday morning due to Saturday’s Potter-Dix at Arthur County game.
