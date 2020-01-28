Grand Island Senior High gained a win — and a learning experience — holding on for a 59-52 home-court victory over Lincoln Southeast Tuesday night.
The Islanders built a 42-12 lead with 3:36 remaining in the third quarter and appeared to be cruising to a victory. That wasn’t the case, however, as the Knights rallied with a 30-point fourth quarter to make things interesting late.
“We’re not used to being so far ahead like that and I think we got full of ourselves there for a little bit,” Grand Island senior Katie Zuelow said. “We might have had the attitude that they weren’t going to catch up or that we had the game in the bag, but that wasn’t the case.
“I’m just glad that we were able to hang on in a pressure situation. I was getting a little scared there for a while, but a win’s a win.”
Grand Island (2-12) scored its final field goal with 26 seconds remaining in the third quarter to take a 50-21 lead. The Knights (0-14) responded 22-2 run, cutting their deficit to 52-44 on Brittany Wulf’s putback with 1:37 to play.
Southeast got within six points twice in the game’s last 1:28. But Claire Kelly finally iced the win for Grand Island going 6 of 6 from the free-throw line in the final 37 seconds.
“In the fourth quarter, we forced a couple of long shots that we probably didn’t need to, but it’s a learning experience,” Grand Island coach Scott Hirchert said. “Hopefully, being in the lead is a situation that we get used to being in and that our kids learn from every experience that they have.
“We’ve got great kids here. They come out and play hard, they learn and they do good things.”
For the second consecutive home outing, Katie Zuelow gave the Islanders a lift off the bench, scoring a team-high 17 points to go with nine rebounds. Ella McDonald added 14 points, including 10 in the second quarter, for the Islanders.
“Katie just has a knack for being able to get the ball up on the glass,” Hirchert said. “Not starting the game, I think gives Katie an opportunity to see how things are going and see what defense the opponent is in and see how she can attack the basket.
“Katie comes out ready to play and that’s what we need. We need everyone to be ready to step up.”
Zuelow, who had eight first-half points, scored eight points in the third quarter as Grand Island led 50-22 heading into the fourth. The 5-foot-8 forward was 7 of 10 shooting from the floor.
“Most bench players don’t come out and play aggressively right away, so I try to use that to my advantage,” Zuelow said. “I kind of try to take them by surprise.”
Mackenzie Toomey scored 13 points and Kennedy Kirkendall had 11 points for Southeast, which trailed 31-9 at halftime. The Knights hit just four of their first 29 shots from the field.
The Islanders’ sizeable lead helped them survive 10 turnovers and a 9-of-20 shooting performance at the free-throw line in the fourth quarter. Grand Island had 23 turnovers and finished 12 of 28 from the line.
“We had some kids that needed to step up and hit some pressure free throws, which is something that we haven’t had for a while,” Hirchert said. “Claire came in and hit six straight free throws and that definitely helped us. That’s a lot of poise for a sophomore to come up big like that.”
