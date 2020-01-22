106

Wrestler W-L

Riley Waddington, Wood River 32-2

Caden Svoboda, Aurora 19-2

Tristen Obermiller, Adams Central 31-3

Drew Garfield, Central City 32-5

Markus Miller, Hastings 22-7

113

Wrestler W-L

Jesse Sauceda, Shelton 8-1

Braiden Kort, Adams Central 33-3

Grady Arends, Northwest 26-4

Gavin Dozler, Boone Central/NG 22-4

Juan Pedro, Grand Island 21-4

120

Wrestler W-L

Dylan Ancheta, Wood River 12-0

Tate Phillips, Burwell 18-4

Devon Ackles, Adams Central 30-7

Kaleb Baker, St. Paul 22-8

Mason Kuszak, Centura 20-8

126

Wrestler W-L

Dyson Kunz, Central City 36-1

Daniel Escandon, Gibbon 15-1

Casey Faulkenberry, Broken Bow 13-1

Shaye Wood, Central Valley 26-2

Blake Cushing, Grand Island 27-4

132

Wrestler W-L

Colton Rowse, Ord 21-1

Ruger Reimers, Palmer 29-2

Bryce Brown, Hastings 17-2

Hunter Douglas, Ravenna 28-4

Carson Thompson, Wood River 27-8

138

Wrestler W-L

Cameron Graham, Cross County/Osceola 37-0

Trevor Kluck, Aurora 31-0

Enrique Martinez, Central Valley 21-2

Cameron Kort, Adams Central 33-5

Collin Quandt, Northwest 26-6

145

Wrestler W-L

Tanner Schneiderheinz, Central City 34-1

Cooper Coons, Twin Loup 24-1

Grant Williams, Doniphan-Trumbull 10-4

Jett Samuelson, Hastings 21-5

Connor Sonderup, Fullerton 11-5

152

Wrestler W-L

Colby Coons, Twin Loup 30-0

Garrett Kluthe, Ord 23-3

Elijah Green, Nebraska Christian 21-3

Tryon Calleroz, Arcadia-Loup City 20-5

Austin Cooley, Northwest 30-8

160

Wrestler W-L

Blake Racicky, Ansley/Litchfield 23-0

Sam Moore, Central City 36-2

Jase Ostrom, Burwell 8-2

Jaxson Jones, Twin River 16-3

Izaak Hunsley, Hastings 29-3

170

Wrestler W-L

Jesse Drahota, Ravenna 25-3

Hunter Arehart, Ansley/Litchfield 21-4

Kelen Meyer, Ord 18-4

Dylan Soule, High Plains 20-7

Gunner Reimers, Palmer 23-8

182

Wrestler W-L

Lathan Duda, Broken Bow 34-0

Damen Pape, Hastings 32-0

Corey Dawe, Burwell 21-0

Brekyn Papineau, Aurora 16-0

Kyle Sterup, Cross County/Osceola 35-1

195

Wrestler W-L

Carl Mundt, Nebraska Christian 29-0

Ethan Gabriel, Ord 24-0

Evan Morera, Hastings 12-4

Tyler Wetzel, Ravenna 22-5

Kole Fiala, Aurora 29-6

220

Wrestler W-L

Jacob Deckert, Adams Central 25-2

Grady Griess, Northwest 32-3

Nathan Scheer, St. Paul 21-4

Blake Davis, Hastings 26-5

CJ Pickrel, Fullerton 16-5

285

Wrestler W-L

CJ Hoevet, Ord 26-1

Jakob Jerabek, Arcadia-Loup City 23-1

Aaron Jividon, Aurora 27-4

Tyler Thomas, Broken Bow 17-5

Hunter Mayfield, Burwell 8-5

