106
Wrestler W-L
Riley Waddington, Wood River 32-2
Caden Svoboda, Aurora 19-2
Tristen Obermiller, Adams Central 31-3
Drew Garfield, Central City 32-5
Markus Miller, Hastings 22-7
113
Wrestler W-L
Jesse Sauceda, Shelton 8-1
Braiden Kort, Adams Central 33-3
Grady Arends, Northwest 26-4
Gavin Dozler, Boone Central/NG 22-4
Juan Pedro, Grand Island 21-4
120
Wrestler W-L
Dylan Ancheta, Wood River 12-0
Tate Phillips, Burwell 18-4
Devon Ackles, Adams Central 30-7
Kaleb Baker, St. Paul 22-8
Mason Kuszak, Centura 20-8
126
Wrestler W-L
Dyson Kunz, Central City 36-1
Daniel Escandon, Gibbon 15-1
Casey Faulkenberry, Broken Bow 13-1
Shaye Wood, Central Valley 26-2
Blake Cushing, Grand Island 27-4
132
Wrestler W-L
Colton Rowse, Ord 21-1
Ruger Reimers, Palmer 29-2
Bryce Brown, Hastings 17-2
Hunter Douglas, Ravenna 28-4
Carson Thompson, Wood River 27-8
138
Wrestler W-L
Cameron Graham, Cross County/Osceola 37-0
Trevor Kluck, Aurora 31-0
Enrique Martinez, Central Valley 21-2
Cameron Kort, Adams Central 33-5
Collin Quandt, Northwest 26-6
145
Wrestler W-L
Tanner Schneiderheinz, Central City 34-1
Cooper Coons, Twin Loup 24-1
Grant Williams, Doniphan-Trumbull 10-4
Jett Samuelson, Hastings 21-5
Connor Sonderup, Fullerton 11-5
152
Wrestler W-L
Colby Coons, Twin Loup 30-0
Garrett Kluthe, Ord 23-3
Elijah Green, Nebraska Christian 21-3
Tryon Calleroz, Arcadia-Loup City 20-5
Austin Cooley, Northwest 30-8
160
Wrestler W-L
Blake Racicky, Ansley/Litchfield 23-0
Sam Moore, Central City 36-2
Jase Ostrom, Burwell 8-2
Jaxson Jones, Twin River 16-3
Izaak Hunsley, Hastings 29-3
170
Wrestler W-L
Jesse Drahota, Ravenna 25-3
Hunter Arehart, Ansley/Litchfield 21-4
Kelen Meyer, Ord 18-4
Dylan Soule, High Plains 20-7
Gunner Reimers, Palmer 23-8
182
Wrestler W-L
Lathan Duda, Broken Bow 34-0
Damen Pape, Hastings 32-0
Corey Dawe, Burwell 21-0
Brekyn Papineau, Aurora 16-0
Kyle Sterup, Cross County/Osceola 35-1
195
Wrestler W-L
Carl Mundt, Nebraska Christian 29-0
Ethan Gabriel, Ord 24-0
Evan Morera, Hastings 12-4
Tyler Wetzel, Ravenna 22-5
Kole Fiala, Aurora 29-6
220
Wrestler W-L
Jacob Deckert, Adams Central 25-2
Grady Griess, Northwest 32-3
Nathan Scheer, St. Paul 21-4
Blake Davis, Hastings 26-5
CJ Pickrel, Fullerton 16-5
285
Wrestler W-L
CJ Hoevet, Ord 26-1
Jakob Jerabek, Arcadia-Loup City 23-1
Aaron Jividon, Aurora 27-4
Tyler Thomas, Broken Bow 17-5
Hunter Mayfield, Burwell 8-5
