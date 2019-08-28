Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN HASTINGS HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... SOUTHERN HAMILTON COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA... HALL COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA... * UNTIL 830 PM CDT THURSDAY. * AS OF WEDNESDAY EVENING, EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT CONTINUED TO REPORT ENOUGH LINGERING FLOODING OR POTENTIAL FOR NEW FLOODING WITHIN MUCH OF HALL COUNTY AND A PORTION OF SOUTHERN HAMILTON COUNTY TO JUSTIFY THE CONTINUATION OF AN ADVISORY, AS RUNOFF FROM EXCESSIVE RAIN SEVERAL DAYS AGO CONTINUES TO CAUSE ISSUES. IN HALL COUNTY, WATER LEVELS REMAIN HIGH ALONG SMALL CREEKS SUCH AS PRAIRIE CREEK, AMONG OTHERS. IN HAMILTON COUNTY, MINOR FLOODING WAS ONGOING WEDNESDAY EVENING ALONG THE BEAVER CREEK FROM NORTH-NORTHEAST OF GILTNER TO SOUTH OF AURORA. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT COULD EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... MAINLY RURAL AREAS NEAR GRAND ISLAND, WOOD RIVER, DONIPHAN, CAIRO, ALDA AND GILTNER. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. &&