Makenna Asher
Hastings St. Cecilia, Rightside/Setter
Asher did almost everything for St. Cecilia as she finished with 206 kills, 48 ace serves, 290 digs and 539 assists last year.
Whitney Brown
Northwest, Setter
The 2018-19 All-Heartland Super Squad Basketball captain can play a little volleyball too. She came away with 132 kills, 66 ace serves, 322 digs, and 462 assists, helping the Vikings to their 18th straight state tournament appearance.
Emma Hilderbrand
Grand Island, Middle Hitter
The 5-10 senior led the Islanders with 166 kills and 45 blocks.
Josie Jakubowski
St. Paul, Outside Hitter
The two-year starter finished with 233 kills as a sophomore last year.
Avery Kalvoda
Grand Island Central Catholic, Middle Hitter
The Crusader senior led the area with a .367 hitting efficiency in 2018. She also finished with 265 kills.
Grace Langemeier
Nebraska Christian, Middle hitter
Langemeier has been part of Nebraska Christian’s success the past two years in helping them to back-to-back state tournament appearances. Last season, she finished with 373 kills. She should be one of the better players in Class D-2 this season.
Paige Lukasiewicz
St. Paul, Libero
The returning All-Heartland Super Squad libero is back for the Wildcats after finishing with 670 digs, along with 70 ace serves.
Katie Maser
Grand Island Central Catholic, Setter
The two-time First Team All-Heartland Super Squad setter already holds the GICC school record in career assists with 2,949. The Creighton recruit finished with an area-best 1,060 last year.
Brooke Poppert
St. Paul, Rightside
The Wildcat senior finished with 242 kills with 49 blocks for the Wildcats last year.
Caitlyn Scott
Adams Central, Outside Hitter
The Patriot outside hitter led the team with 396 kills last year.
Tori Thomas
Hastings St. Cecilia, Outside Hitter
Thomas helped St. Cecilia reach the state volleyball tournament by pounding down 325 kills with a .322 hitting efficiency and 291 digs.
Nadia VanSlyke
Arcadia/Loup City, Setter
VanSlyke finished the 2018 season with 616 assists, 227 digs, 36 ace serves and 22 blocks for the Rebels.
Rhianna Wilhelm
Heartland, Setter/Rightside
Wilhelm did a lot for Heartland last year, finishing with 661 assists, 133 digs, 94 kills, 71 ace serves and 27 blocks for the Huskies.
Other players to watch: Kate McFarland, Grand Island CC; Lauren Hauser, Northwest; Olivia Poppert, St. Paul; Teegan Hansel, St. Paul; Macey Bosard, Northwest; Brooke Good, Giltner; Hannah Preissler, Giltner; Majasta Valasek, Broken Bow; Allison Kalvoda, Grand Island CC; Cassidy Tompkin, Giltner; Elayna Holcolmb, Centura; Amber Baldwin, Centura; Hanna Plumbtree, Fullerton.