FILE PHOTO: Wrestling

Individual leaders

Takedowns Total

Trevor Kluck, Aurora 166

Carl Mundt, Neb. Christian 150

Cameron Graham, CC/Osceola 129

Grady Griess, Northwest 126

Lathan Duda, Broken Bow 102

Collin Quandt, Northwest 85

Gavin Dozler, Boone Central/NG 81

Blake Cushing, Grand Island 77

Cameron Kort, Adams Central 76

Colton Nuttleman, CC/Osceola 70

Escapes Total

Chase Steib, Arcadia/Loup City 40

Jaxon Schafer, Boone Central/NG 39

Kane VonBonn, Central City 36

Wyatt Graham, CC/Osceola 34

Kolby Lukasiewicz, Grand Island 34

William Karmann, Boone Central/NG 31

Mason Tenski, Twin River 31

Ben Sutherland, Northwest 30

Bryce Sutton, Central City 30

Blake Cushing, Grand Island 29

Caden Fredricksen, Northwest 29

Ulises Guerrero, Wood River 29

Nearfalls

2-pt 3-pt Total

Kyle Sterup, CC/Osceola 32 46 78

Caden Svoboda, Aurora 44 25 69

Trevor Kluck, Aurora 22 34 56

Landon Weidner, Hastings 24 29 53

Kole Fiala, Aurora 30 15 45

Collin Quandt, Northwest 12 31 43

Dyson Kunz, Central City 18 22 40

Carl Mundt, Neb. Christian 17 23 40

Cameron Graham, CC/Osceola 22 17 39

Brody Arrants, Grand Island 13 25 38

Cooper Coons, Twin Loup 12 26 38

Reversals Total

Caleb Alcorta, Northwest 30

Beau Zoucha, Twin River 27

Tanner Schneiderheinz, Central City 26

Wyatt Graham, Cross County/Osceola 25

Ryan Gabriel, Ord 24

Castor Ruyle, Shelton 24

Chase Steib, Arcadia-Loup City 23

Jaxon Schafer, Boone Central/NG 22

Slate Micheel, Twin Loup 21

Juan Davalos, Twin River 20

Brandon Fye, Central City 20

Nolan Osborn, Twin Loup 20

Pins Total

Dyson Kunz, Central City 38

Cameron Graham, CC/Osceola 36

Kyle Sterup, CC/Osceola 36

Lathan Duda, Broken Bow 31

Grady Griess, Northwest 31

Jakob Jerabek, Arcadia-Loup City 31

Sam Moore, Central City 31

Nolan Osborn, Twin Loup 31

Damen Pape, Hastings 30

Austin Cooley, Northwest 30

Carl Mundt, Nebraska Christian 30

Team Leaders

Takedowns

Aurora 836

Northwest 615

Central City 526

Cross County/Osceola 482

Broken Bow 465

Twin Loup 451

Adams Central 431

Twin River 431

Wood River 397

Ord 396

Escapes

Aurora 345

Northwest 292

Boone Central/Newman Grove 287

Twin River 209

Ravenna 191

Adams Central 182

Wood River 178

Ord 175

Central City 162

Twin Loup 155

Reversals

Aurora 167

Twin River 162

Twin Loup 129

Northwest 128

Cross County/Osceola 116

Boone Central/Newman Grove 109

Adams Central 108

Broken Bow 102

Centura 101

Ord 98

Nearfalls

Aurora 388

Twin Loup 249

Central City 245

Cross County/Osceola 245

Northwest 231

Boone Central/Newman Grove 194

Adams Central 162

Broken Bow 153

Wood River 151

Ravenna 138

Pins

Aurora 299

Central City 250

Northwest 234

Ord 232

Twin River 221

Broken Bow 219

Cross County/Osceola 213

Twin Loup 212

Adams Central 211

Wood River 190

Note: Only top three individuals from each team will be listed in each category, unless they are tied with a teammate for the third spot.

