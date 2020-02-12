Individual leaders
Takedowns Total
Trevor Kluck, Aurora 166
Carl Mundt, Neb. Christian 150
Cameron Graham, CC/Osceola 129
Grady Griess, Northwest 126
Lathan Duda, Broken Bow 102
Collin Quandt, Northwest 85
Gavin Dozler, Boone Central/NG 81
Blake Cushing, Grand Island 77
Cameron Kort, Adams Central 76
Colton Nuttleman, CC/Osceola 70
Escapes Total
Chase Steib, Arcadia/Loup City 40
Jaxon Schafer, Boone Central/NG 39
Kane VonBonn, Central City 36
Wyatt Graham, CC/Osceola 34
Kolby Lukasiewicz, Grand Island 34
William Karmann, Boone Central/NG 31
Mason Tenski, Twin River 31
Ben Sutherland, Northwest 30
Bryce Sutton, Central City 30
Blake Cushing, Grand Island 29
Caden Fredricksen, Northwest 29
Ulises Guerrero, Wood River 29
Nearfalls
2-pt 3-pt Total
Kyle Sterup, CC/Osceola 32 46 78
Caden Svoboda, Aurora 44 25 69
Trevor Kluck, Aurora 22 34 56
Landon Weidner, Hastings 24 29 53
Kole Fiala, Aurora 30 15 45
Collin Quandt, Northwest 12 31 43
Dyson Kunz, Central City 18 22 40
Carl Mundt, Neb. Christian 17 23 40
Cameron Graham, CC/Osceola 22 17 39
Brody Arrants, Grand Island 13 25 38
Cooper Coons, Twin Loup 12 26 38
Reversals Total
Caleb Alcorta, Northwest 30
Beau Zoucha, Twin River 27
Tanner Schneiderheinz, Central City 26
Wyatt Graham, Cross County/Osceola 25
Ryan Gabriel, Ord 24
Castor Ruyle, Shelton 24
Chase Steib, Arcadia-Loup City 23
Jaxon Schafer, Boone Central/NG 22
Slate Micheel, Twin Loup 21
Juan Davalos, Twin River 20
Brandon Fye, Central City 20
Nolan Osborn, Twin Loup 20
Pins Total
Dyson Kunz, Central City 38
Cameron Graham, CC/Osceola 36
Kyle Sterup, CC/Osceola 36
Lathan Duda, Broken Bow 31
Grady Griess, Northwest 31
Jakob Jerabek, Arcadia-Loup City 31
Sam Moore, Central City 31
Nolan Osborn, Twin Loup 31
Damen Pape, Hastings 30
Austin Cooley, Northwest 30
Carl Mundt, Nebraska Christian 30
Team Leaders
Takedowns
Aurora 836
Northwest 615
Central City 526
Cross County/Osceola 482
Broken Bow 465
Twin Loup 451
Adams Central 431
Twin River 431
Wood River 397
Ord 396
Escapes
Aurora 345
Northwest 292
Boone Central/Newman Grove 287
Twin River 209
Ravenna 191
Adams Central 182
Wood River 178
Ord 175
Central City 162
Twin Loup 155
Reversals
Aurora 167
Twin River 162
Twin Loup 129
Northwest 128
Cross County/Osceola 116
Boone Central/Newman Grove 109
Adams Central 108
Broken Bow 102
Centura 101
Ord 98
Nearfalls
Aurora 388
Twin Loup 249
Central City 245
Cross County/Osceola 245
Northwest 231
Boone Central/Newman Grove 194
Adams Central 162
Broken Bow 153
Wood River 151
Ravenna 138
Pins
Aurora 299
Central City 250
Northwest 234
Ord 232
Twin River 221
Broken Bow 219
Cross County/Osceola 213
Twin Loup 212
Adams Central 211
Wood River 190
Note: Only top three individuals from each team will be listed in each category, unless they are tied with a teammate for the third spot.
