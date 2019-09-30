LINCOLN — Nebraska’s summer trip to Asia has paid off in a variety of ways.
One of those ways showed up in the first weekend of Big Ten play.
After playing Illinois Friday night in a long five-set match, the Huskers couldn’t get to Evanston, Illinois, for Saturday night’s match against Northwestern until Saturday morning because of weather issues in Chicago.
“It was a tough travel weekend as well with all the weather trouble in Chicago,” Nebraska coach John Cook said Monday at his weekly press conference. “Our players handled it really well. I reminded them that’s one of the reasons we went to Asia was to practice for tough travel and weird times and time zones and being out of their routines. They did a really good job of that.”
The Illinois match was tough enough by itself. It lasted about 3 ½ hours and didn’t get over until around 11 p.m. The Huskers (10-1, 2-0 in the Big Ten) had to come back from a 2-1 deficit to win the match.
“We showed a lot of resiliency,” Cook said. “We had to grind that one out. Northwestern we were down 10-2 in the first and came back to win that and fought off four match points in game three so we showed a lot of resiliency. Hopefully we’ll get some confidence from that.”
Cook saw plenty of fight in his team and liked how the players held their composure through some tough situations.
“They might be a little too casual for me at times, but they found a way,” he said. “That’s what we have to do every week. Just have to find a way to win. Anytime you can get two wins on the road on a weekend, it’s a good weekend.”
Plus, the Huskers won another five-set match. Cook said they fell back on their experience of beating San Diego 3-2 earlier this season.
“We said we’ve been here before. We did this in San Diego. Let’s go,” Cook said. “Anytime you have something like that to remind them they’ve been here before, no need to panic, here we go, you know how to do this.”
Cook was especially pleased with how they bounced back against Northwestern. They got off to a slow start and had to battle in the third game, but still came out with a sweep.
“We looked pretty fresh Saturday night,” Cook said. “We had a great plan. (Nuwanee Kirihennedige) our nutritionist had a great plan for their recovery. We were hydrating the heck out of them. Probably because we didn’t have to travel that night we were able to get on that stuff right away. Normally when we travel we wait until the next day.
“We know how to get them recovered.
Cook said the Huskers will face numerous two-point sets in the Big Ten. Against Illinois there were two two-point sets — including 27-25 and 28-26 both won by Illinois — and two three-point sets. Nebraska also won the third set 30-28 to end the match against Northwestern.
“I told the team there are going to be a lot of two-point games,” Cook said. “We had (three) two-point games so we have to figure out a way to win those. We won more than we lost this weekend. I think that was good.”
Now the Huskers get ready for a Wednesday match at Rutgers followed by the Big Ten home opener at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Devaney Center.
With the Nebraska football team playing Northwestern at 3 p.m., that game will likely be getting over just before the volleyball match starts.
Cook said there’s nothing he can do about it.
“Saturday the football game is at 3 and our game is at 7 and it’s not changing,” Cook said. “So call (Big Ten commissioner) Jim Delany if you have issues with it. But our fans need to realize it’s probably going to be chaos over there with the football game ending and our game starting, so plan accordingly.”
