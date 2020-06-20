The U-Save Pharmacy legion baseball team fell to 0-3 Saturday night losing their home opener to Kearney Jersey’s 7-2 at Ryder Park.
Kearney Jersey’s scored seven runs on eight hits and took advantage of Grand Island defensive miscues in the contest.
Kearney coach Kyle Honeycutt said his boys really turned a corner Saturday night.
“We did a lot better job in this game than we did in our first game of the season. We were a little more aggressive in the strike zone tonight,” Honeycutt said. “Hopefully we can keep that up the rest of the summer.”
U-Save’s Aiden Keyes was cruising through the first two innings only allowing one run on two hits. Kearney put two more runs together on one more hit in the third. The fourth inning is where it began to unravel for U-Save as they committed two errors in the inning surrendering two more runs.
After Keyes got Patrick Blake to ground out, Caden Peterson singled to centerfield. One batter later, Anthony Becker hit a liner back to Keyes who couldn’t handle it. He attempted an underhand shovel pass to first base and threw it away allowing Blake to advance all the way to third and Becker to second.
The very next batter Kaden Bonner hit a fly ball to right field and Ariel Hernandez lost it in the sun and dropped it. Both Blake and Becker scored on the error and that made it 6-0.
Keyes managed to fan the next two hitters to get out of the inning, leaving Bonner stranded.
U-Save coach Ryan Hansen said errors can be difference makers in who wins and who loses a ball game.
“Errors are going to hurt you. Usually the team that’s going to win has the least amount of errors.”
Hansen said the season is still young and there’s always time for improvement.
“This is our second game of the year, they (the players) are getting going. The more they play they will get the jitters out,” said Hansen. “We are putting kids in different positions than they are used to and trying a lot of things.”
Jerseys on the other committed two errors in the game. Kearney hurler Anthony Becker kept Grand Island scoreless in his four innings pitched allowing only two hits while walking one and striking out two.
Honeycutt said he was very pleased with Becker’s outing.
“Becker on the mound today was a big boost for us,” he said. “After allowing 11 walks or hits batters in our season opener to St. Paul, he came out throwing strikes tonight, and kept the pitch count low in limited innings. I am really proud of him and how he threw the ball today."
U-Save got a bit of a two out rally going in the bottom of the sixth inning off Kearney reliver Carter Krause who took over the reins from Becker in the fifth.
After Ernesto Martinez drew the walk, Hernandez hit a single to centerfield. Pryce Ostermeier followed suit with an RBI single of his own to leftfield scoring Martinez. Next, Beau Walker got an infield hit after a high throw to first by Kearney third baseman Riley Gallaway. Hernandez scored on the play making it 6-2 Kearney.
Krause managed to strikeout Michael Moreno looking to retire Grand Island in the sixth.
The Jersey’s put up two more runs in the top of the seventh off reliever Moreno.
Keyes took the loss allowing three hits on three runs, while walking four and striking out six.
Grand Island managed seven hits but couldn’t get them when it counted leaving seven runners on base in the contest and Hansen said it’s hard to win games when that happens.
“We just couldn’t string together the big hit when we needed it,” he said. “That’s just part of the game.”
The crowd at Ryder Park was forced to sit along the first-base line, or outfield fence, due to coronavirus health restrictions. Signs reminded fans to social distance at least six feet apart.
Coaches said they were constantly sanitized equipment and making sure players sanitized also.
Game to was called in the third inning due to impending weather.
U-Save will host Palmer-Wolbach-Greeley Sunday night at Ryder Park.
Game One
Kearney 012 200 2—7 9 3
U-Save Pharmacy 000 002 0—2 7 3
WP—Becker. LP—Keyes. 2B—USP: Hansen.
