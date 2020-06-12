High volleyball teams from the four city schools were supposed to have their summer plans already to go in preparation for the 2020 season.
But because of the COVID-19 pandemic that hit Nebraska in March, those plans have either been put on hold or been halted. Guidelines were put into place to try and keep everyone safe from getting the virus.
The players have not been able to participate in any open gyms or club teams since the whole thing started.
However, last week the Nebraska Schools Activities Association allowed weight rooms to reopen and gyms to be used for conditioning, only and later said volleyball teams can practice.
With the city of Grand Island being in phase 1 of reopening, that means teams are allowed to have open gyms but can have no more than 10 people in the gym and must have an adult present.
Last week, Grand Island Central Catholic was the only school hosting open gym and did it only twice a week.
Crusader coach Sharon Zavala said they are having three groups of between 6-10 girls doing volleyball skills that last about 50-55 minutes, while following the health guidelines. The players were supposed to wear masks when they enter the building and when they leave, while cleaning all the volleyballs after every sessions while a coach is supervising the groups.
“The kids were so glad to be there,” Zavala said. “We have separated with two nets so they aren’t touching each other. We are following the health guidelines. When one group leaves the gym, another group comes in through another door and they go for 50-55 minutes, then clean the balls and so forth.
“They have to wear the masks when they enter and leave the building but can take them off when they participate.”
Grand Island Senior High, Northwest and Heartland Lutheran are all hoping to have some open gyms soon.
HL coach Connie Hiegel said not having those kinds of practices hurts a little bit because she doesn’t know where to put people.
“I haven’t gotten to see the players touch a ball to know what they can play, whether they got good hands to train as a setter, or pass a ball for defensive specialist or libero position,” she said. “I don’t know where to put people and I’m trying to fill some positions.”
Northwest coach Lindsey Harders said a few of her players have been doing some home workouts during the pandemic.
“We are trying to make sure they are touching a ball everyday,” Harders said. “For us, the players are asked to send us some videos to help and our seniors are trying to do some zoom sessions.”
The four teams are having the players do weight training and conditioning while following the guidelines.
While there was no club season this past spring and no one has been able to participate in summer league matches during the summer. But the NSAA announced on Thursday that member schools are permitted to participate in camps, clinics, & summer leagues in all NSAA sanctioned activities except basketball, football, soccer, & wrestling, starting June 18.
Grand Island and Wood River host summer leagues once a week during the summer every year. But Grand Island will not be hosting any leagues, while Wood River is still on hold.
As far as team camps go, none of the city schools are attending them as of now.
The Grand Island Public Schools has a pandemic team that meets every day. The schools will follow the guidelines of the NSAA, Nebraska governor Pete Ricketts and the pandemic team. If they say it’s OK, then Grand Island might attend a few summer team camps in July.
As far as the other schools go, if they get the OK to go, Northwest will try to get into the Top Ten camp in Kearney Catholic as well as the Omaha Summer Bash in Elkhorn, while GICC will plan on attending the UNK team camp and Heartland Lutheran will plan on going to either Hastings College or UNK as well as having their own skills camp. All of those are scheduled for July.
While having no club season and maybe no league play taking place, Zavala said it might a while for the players to get their timing and rhythm once the practices get under way.
“I think it’s going to slow down the progress of some of the players, especially the younger players in their skill development,” Zavala said. “As coaches, we need to be mindful about not pushing them too hard, especially to a few that haven’t done as much to avoid injuries.”
First-year Grand Island coach Marcus Ehrke said that could be a challenge in his first season as the Islander coach.
“It’s going to be a process throughout the year, but if we don’t have these type of games, we might fall behind a little bit as far as team chemistry goes,” he said. “With me being a new coach, developing team chemistry, unity, culture and all these things that goes into being a successful team, I feel like we’re going to be behind a little bit and it will take a while to catch up.”
Harders agreed but she felt the team aspect should be the same as always.
“It might look rough at first but I think the thing that has always been strong is the team aspect for a lot of teams,” Harders said. “The end goals will always be the same. It’s just going to take some time and not having the daily talks as well as not touching volleyballs is going to put teams behind a little bit.”
Ehrke said if the players follow the guidelines, there will be a season.
“It’s super important because whether you believe that the virus is contagious, scary or (the guidelines) are something that we should follow, it doesn’t matter to an extent, you have to follow them to keep your sport from being shut down this fall,” he said. “All we can do is just follow the rules and guidelines and hopefully the players can have their season.”
Volleyball practices, along with the other fall sports, are set to start Aug. 10. The regular season for volleyball is scheduled to get under way Aug. 27.
