A pair of basketball prospects from Nebraska debuted Thursday in Rivals’ recruit rankings for the 2022 class, which expanded from a top 75 to top 150.
Millard North forward Jasen Green landed at No. 116 overall, and Grand Island forward Isaac Traudt came in at No. 118. Both are considered three-star prospects.
Green, who received All-Class and All-Metro honorable mention, picked up his first scholarship offer in June 2019 from Nebraska. He could make it three straight years with a Rivals top-150 player coming out of Millard North after Max Murrell (No. 117 in 2020) and Hunter Sallis (currently No. 11 in 2021).
Traudt, also an All-Class honorable mention pick, has seven scholarship offers: UNO, Kansas State, Drake, Idaho, Northern Colorado, South Dakota and Wyoming.
Nebraska could produce two straight classes with a pair of Rivals top-150 prospects. Sallis and Bellevue West’s Chucky Hepburn (No. 128) are both in the top 150 for 2021.
In fact, before Murrell in 2020, Nebraska had only produced four total Rivals top-150 recruits since the service started ranking prospects in 2003: Omaha North’s Justin Patton (No. 45 in 2015), Omaha Central’s Akoy Agau (No. 87 in 2013), South Sioux City’s Mike Gesell (No. 100 in 2012) and Lincoln Southeast’s Matt Hill (No. 127 in 2006).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.