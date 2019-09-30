KEARNEY — The city of Hastings had a pair of winners during the UNK Invite Monday at the Kearney Country Club.
Hastings’ Chelsey Espinosa won the Class B girls race, while Hastings St. Cecilia freshman Alayna Vargas won the Class D girls race.
Espinosa dominated the Class B race, coming in at 20:03.4, almost a minute ahead of second-place finisher Madison Seiler of Gering.
Vargas came in at 20:58.6 to win the Class D girls race, just 14 seconds ahead of Centura’s Caitlin States.
The Grand Island Senior High boys had three medalists to finish third with 124 points in the Class A boys race. Juan Garcia led the Islanders with an eighth-place finish (16:57.9), while Jacob Kosmicki and Eder Garcia was 11th (17:11.8) and 12th (17:24.1), respectively.
The Grand Island Central Catholic girls finished fourth in the Class D girls standings with 114 points. Grace Herbek led the Crusaders in taking 10th (23:25.7). Ravenna finished second on the girls with 100 points, while Gibbon was fifth with 127 points. Other Class D girl medalists include Doniphan-Trumbull’s Katie taking third (21:23.1), while Ravenna’s Kacey Dethlefs was fourth (21:51.5).
The Northwest boys finished sixth in the Class B standings with 105 points. John Campbell was the lone Viking medalist as he came in 19th (18:08.9). Hastings finished sixth with 99 points as Jaydon Welsh led the way by taking third (17:12.1).
Heartland Lutheran had a medalist in the Class D boys race as Christian Wiegert came in eighth (18:48.9). The St. Paul boys finished second 85 points, while Shelton came in fourth with 98 points.
In Class C, Adams Central’s Grace Reiman was the high area finisher by taking second (21:36.3). The Aurora boys came in third in the Class C standings with 88 points, as Dylan Riley was the high finisher by taking fifth (17:48.6). The Huskies were fifth in the girls standings with 134 points.
