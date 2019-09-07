Harsh, Scottsbluff bring Hastings back down to earth, 47-12

HASTINGS, NE.
The Scottsbluff juggernaut, with senior quarterback Sebastian Harsh at the controls, spoiled the Hastings Tigers chance to bring down two Class B giants in successive weeks.
After trekking west and dominating mighty McCook 30-7 a week ago, the Tigers had their sights set on sending the 2018 Class B runner-up Scottsbluff Bearcats on a long, silent bus ride home. And 18 seconds into the game it looked like Charlie Shoemaker’s quick-as-wink Hastings Tigers just might do that.
It took only two plays into the game for Hastings quarterback Jarrett Synek to fire a short, flat out pass to a streaking Austin Nauert, who turned on the jets and passed Bluffs defenders like they were standing still for an 80 yard touchdown reception.
Just like that…...6-0 Hometown Tiger Heroes.
Unphased by the opening shock, first year head coach Jud Hall told the ‘Cats not to worry, and Sebastian Harsh and the offense took the field. The Scottsbluff All-State defensive end, who plays a”little” quarterback on offense, handed off to Jacob Krul (pr.”krool”) twice, then decided to keep it himself and proceeded to bolt down the Bluffs sideline for an electrifying 77 yard touchdown run.
Caleb Walker booted the PAT after three penalities were called, and Scottsbluff had a lead they would never relinquish.
Oh, what a show the 6-2, 225 pound Sebastian Harsh put on at that beautiful Hastings College football facility that features the best lighting in outstate Nebraska. It’s as if the Hastings College folks set up some extra spotlights to showcase the Scottsbluff senior’s talents.
After junior RB Jacob Krul scored from three yards out to make it 14-6 after one quarter, the Bluffs coaching staff must have decided to rehearse their passing game a bit.
Enter Mr. Harsh.
After attempting only 2 passes against North Platte, one of which was an interception, Harsh uncorked 8 throws in the first half alone and completed 6 of those for 149 yards, including a gorgeous 69 yard touchdown strike to senior Luke Rohrer, then a 40 yard scoring strike to Caleb Walker.
The two second quarter touchdown passes extended the Scottsbluff lead to a 28-6 halftime advantage, then saw the 2nd rated Bearcats score on their opening possession of the third quarter on another Sebastian Harsh to Caleb Walker 26 TD pass, inflating the Bearcat lead to 35-6..
Hastings could have thrown in the towel after that Harsh to Walker score to open the third stanza, but one play after the ensuing kickoff, Carson Shoemaker, head coach Charlie’s boy, took a handoff on a reverse play (R to L), turned the corner and took it 80 yards to the house right down the Tiger sideline, leaving the Bluffs defenders in the dust early in the sprint.
Shoemaker’s long touchdown run cut the Scottsbluff lead to 35-12 with 9:15 left in that 3rd quarter, but a minute and 23 seconds later Sebastian Harsh was bowling over Hastings defenders for a punishing 19 yard touchdown run. The 225 pound QB was still dragging Tiger defenders in the end zone when the officials signalled a touchdown.
Harsh would tag on an additional Bluffs touchdown (7 yard rush) with 48 seconds left in the 3rd quarter to make the score 47-12 and initiate the 35 point running clock rule.
The final quarter was a scoreless battle between the reserves from both teams, something essential for building that gametime experience.
Scottsbluff would finish the night with an unofficial 398 rushing yards (418 last week) and an additional 175 yards through the air, courtesy of Sebastian Harsh. That’s 573 yards against a Hastings defense that literally shut down a McCook to 150 total yards a week ago. Think about that.
The final stat line for Sebastian Harsh; 189 yards rushing on 14 carries (13.5./carry) and three touchdowns (77, 19, 7 runs) and 7 of 10 passing for 175 yards (25 per completion) and three more scores.
I’ll do the math. That’s 364 yards of total offense for Mr. Harsh and an average of 17.3 yards every time the man handled the football on a rush or pass.. Add several tackles on defense and you have a night this young man will not soon forget.
Hard charging Scottsbluff running back Jacob Krul added 159 yards on 14 carries and a touchdown in the game, adding to the 214 ground yards he had against North Platte last week.
….and how good was it to see big No. 55 Sam Clarkson clearing the running lanes for both Harsh and Krul? Clarkson was awesome tonight.
Luke Rohrer led the Bluffs receivers with 2 catches for 85 yards and a TD. Caleb Walker caught a pair of passes, both touchdowns, for sixty six yards, and Jasiya DeOllos caught three Sebastian Harsh aerials for 12 yards.
As for the Tigers, quarterback Jarrett Synek completed 12 of 23 passes for 207 yards and that 80 yard TD strike to Austin Nauert, with no interceptions. Synek also carried the ball 12 times for 41 yards and that included losses totalling 21 yards.
Synek played very well and not only displayed tremendous ability as passing quarterback, but flashed some slick running moves and power after the point of contact. Speed demon Carson Shoemaker ran for 98 yards on just three carries and that 80 yard scoring beauty and caught 3 passes for 33 yards.
Wide out Austin Nauert led all Tiger receivers with 104 yards on just 3 catches. The Tigers ran for 154 yards and passed for 207 in the contest.
No reason to have doubts about this Hastings team though. The Tigers will bounce and continue to be a contender in Class B this season
Scottsbluff will hop right back on the bus and travel to Grand Island next Friday to meet the 2-0 Northwest Vikings, while Hastings may pass them going the other way, as the Tigers make the 321 mile jaunt to Alliance to meet the Bulldogs before returning home the following week to entertain Gering.
……………………..1……..2……..3……..4…….F
Scottsbluff (2-0)...14......14……19……..0.…..47
Hastings (1-1)........6…….0….....6….…..0...…12
1st Qtr………………………………………………………………………..Sco-Has
Has..Austin Nauert 80 pass from Jarrett Synek..PAT-kick failed…............0…6 (11:42)
Sco..Sebastian Harsh 77 run..…………..............PAT-Caleb Walker kick...7...6 ..(10:16)
Sco..Jacob Krul 3 run…………………………………….PAT-Walker kick............14...6...(7:06)
2nd Qtr
Sco..Luke Rohrer 69 pass from Sebastian Harsh...PAT-Walker kick…………..21..6..(11:41)
Sco..Walker 40 pass from Harsh………………..PAT-Walker kick……...…..28..6..(3:36)
3rd Qtr
Sco..Caleb Walker 26 pass from Harsh………PAT-Walker kick……..…..35..6..(9:29)
Has..Carson Shoemaker 80 run………………….PAT-kick failed………....35.12.(9:15)
Sco..Sebastian Harsh 19 run……………………..PAT-kick failed………....41.12.(7:52)
Sco..Sebastian Harsh 7 run……………...……….PAT-kick failed………....47.12..(:48)
