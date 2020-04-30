Jockey Nathan Haar got to know Sneaky Meek pretty well when he was a young horse running in Portland for trainer Jonathon Nance.
“I rode that horse a lot as a 2-year-old and I rode him when he was a 3-year-old as well,” Haar said. “Then he ended up to the claiming ranks and ended up with another barn I rode for a lot, so I kind of knew that horse.”
The knowledge paid off Wednesday at Fonner Park when Haar rode Sneaky Meek to a win in the $10,000 Coors Starter Allowance, a race for horses who have raced for a $5,000 claiming price in 2019 or 2020, for trainer Stetson Rushton.
The Coors is 1 1/16ths miles, the longest race of the live meet at Fonner Park.
“The farther he goes the better,” Haar said.
Sneaky Meek needed that extra distance in the Coors. As they came down the stretch, he was pretty much dead even with Hesabully and Bigshot Lacewell.
But as they neared the wire, Sneaky Meek pulled away to win by a length and a half in 1:54.60. Hesabully was second with Bigshot Lacewell third.
Sneaky Meek, a 6-year-old Kentucky-bred son of Shakespeare and Impolite Lady, was sitting fifth or sixth as they headed down the backstretch, just off of Hesabully. That’s how Haar had it planned.
He said it was similar to the $5,000 claiming race Sneaky Meek won April 13 at Fonner Park.
“This one set up about the same way that one went,” Haar said. “Luckily the last time I was able to duck down going up the backside and save a little ground.
“I was kind of worried today because that option never came. The horse I was tracking (Hesabully) kind of kicked on the same way I did and I wasn’t fortunate enough to drop down inside of him, but it worked out in the end.”
Sneaky Meek went around Hesabully, but still had plenty left down the stretch to pull out the win.
Haar said the jockey on Sneaky Meek has to know how to handle him.
“He’s kind of a difficult horse to ride,” Haar said. “If you let him sit too close and don’t give him a big target he won’t finish late. So you kind of got to wrangle him back early and try to put him in the bit and give him something to run at.
It was the fifth win in 44 career starts for Sneaky Meek. The win was worth $6,000 for owner Jarret Rushton and brought Sneaky Meek’s career earnings to $65,973.
Sneaky Meek paid $14.00, $6.20 and $4.60. Hesabully paid $4.80 and $5.00 for second while Bigshot Lacewell paid $5.00 to show.
Ted W, the even-money favorite who won the Budweiser-Tondi earlier this year at Fonner Park, finished fourth.
