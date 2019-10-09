Kills Per set
Sets Kills Avg.
Majesta Valasek, Broken Bow 46 240 5.2
Hanna Plumbtree, Fullerton 53 280 4.7
Elayna Holcomb, Centura 56 256 4.6
Grace Langemeier, Neb. Christian 44 189 4.3
Caitlyn Scott, Adams Central 57 237 4.2
Tori Thomas, Hastings SC 63 257 4.1
Cassidy Tompkin, Giltner 50 206 4.1
Avery Kalvoda, Grand Island CC 38 154 4.1
Jadyn Branson, Shelton 57 229 4.0
Callie Bauer, Arcadia-LC 50 201 4.0
Hitting Efficiency (minimum 100 attacks)
Kills Atts. Eff
Addie Kirkegaard, Hastings SC 118 213 .418
Katherine Hamburger, Hastings SC 173 346 .393
Tori Thomas, Hastings SC 257 629 .347
Avery Kalvoda, Grand Island CC 154 320 .341
Elayna Holcomb, Centura 256 574 .334
Josie Jakubowski, St. Paul 173 379 .325
Brooke Poppert, St. Paul 162 338 .322
Grace Langemeier, Neb. Christian 189 464 .306
Cortlyn Schaefer, Cross County 166 400 .292
Nadia VanSlyke, Arcadia-LC 67 199 .291
Ace Blocks
Sets Blks Avg.
Kaylee Kruml, Twin Loup 50 71 1.4
Elayna Holcomb, Centura 56 71 1.3
Lauren Feely, Aurora 58 72 1.2
Lauren Hauser, Northwest 72 75 1.0
Cassidy Tompkin, Giltner 50 49 1.0
Ellie Apfel, Northwest 72 65 .9
Cami Wellensiek, Adams Central 56 53 .9
Caitlin Nelson, Boone Central/NG 47 44 .9
Molly Griess, Neb. Christian 44 40 .9
Chloe Cloud, Grand Island CC 44 39 .9
Mariah Markus, Arcadia-LC 44 39 .9
Digs Per Set
Sets Digs Avg.
Brianna Glendy, Twin Loup 50 347 6.9
Baylie Codner, Wood River 29 195 6.7
Jadyn Gentleman, Centura 56 371 6.6
Cassidy Knust, Aurora 58 362 6.2
Carley Norlen, Hastings 50 308 6.2
Jade Erickson, Central City 56 306 5.5
Carlie Helgoth, Burwell 32 176 5.5
Kate McFarland, Grand Island CC 43 230 5.3
Haily Asche, Grand Island CC 44 224 5.1
Taya Christensen, Centura 56 278 5.0
Paige Lukasiewicz, St. Paul 48 140 5.0
Maddie Smith, Doniphan-Trumbull 47 233 5.0
Set Assists
Sets Asts Avg.
Olivia Poppert, St. Paul 48 522 10.9
Katie Maser, Grand Island CC 43 464 10.8
Kailyn Scott, Broken Bow 44 441 10.0
Nadia Vanslyke, Arcadia-LC 50 448 9.0
Amber Baldwin, Centura 56 486 8.7
Halle Jacobs, Ord 60 488 8.1
Teagan Gonsior, Fullerton 51 407 8.0
Amanda Giannou, Cross County 53 418 7.9
Hannah Preissler, Giltner 50 392 7.8
Kensey Wadas, Central Valley 49 384 7.8
Serve Percentage (minimum 100 serves)
Gd Att. Pct.
Grace Janzen, Heartland 115 115 100.0
Whitney Brown, Northwest 315 318 99.7
Raina Cattau, Aurora 297 304 98.7
Rhianna Wilhelm, Heartland 196 199 98.5
Madison Shimmin, Doniphan-Trumbull 115 117 98.3
Creighton Harrington, Arcadia-LC 217 221 98.2
Teagan Gonsior, Fullerton 216 220 98.2
Katherine Paitz, Ansley-Litchfield 146 149 98.0
Sophia McKinney, Northwest 187 191 97.9
Courtney Toner, Grand Island CC 185 189 97.9
Ace Serves Per Set
Sets Aces Avg.
Jordan Plumbtree, Fullerton 54 61 1.1
Jadyn Branson, Shelton 57 51 .9
Hannah Preissler, Giltner 50 47 .9
Makenna Asher, Hastings SC 63 53 .8
Brianna VanBibber, HL Lutheran 49 40 .8
Lauryn Willman, Grand Island CC 44 37 .8
Tabitha Seip, Neb. Christian 44 33 .8
Angel Mckoski, Elba 44 32 .7
Chloe McCauley, Hastings SC 63 35 .6
Makenna Willis, Shelton 57 34 .6
Amanda Whisenand, Giltner 50 32 .6
Amanda Giannou, Cross County 53 31 .6
Cassidy Tompkin, Giltner 50 30 .6
Nadia VanSlyke, Arcadia-LC 50 30 .6
Macy Brown, Twin Loup 50 30 .6
Olivia Poppert, St. Paul 48 30 .6
Madison Neely, Broken Bow 46 28 .6
Kenna Morris, High Plains 48 28 .6
Rhianna Wilhelm, Heartland 41 26 .6
Emma Olson, St. Edward 33 20 .6
Team Leaders
Kills
Hastings St. Cecilia 851
Northwest 736
St. Paul 645
Adams Central 640
Fullerton 607
Centura 600
Aurora 592
Arcadia-Loup City 577
Grand Island Central Catholic 568
Cross County 567
Ace Blocks
Aurora 160
Northwest 143
Twin Loup 129
Giltner 116
Adams Central 113
Centura 99
Hastings St. Cecilia 98
Arcadia-Loup 93
Grand Island Central Catholic 89
Nebraska Christian 88
Service Aces
Fullerton 182
Hastings St. Cecilia 169
Giltner 164
Shelton 157
Cross County 151
St. Paul 137
Kenesaw 130
High Plains 129
Ord 124
Aurora 123
Hitting Efficiency
Hastings St. Cecilia .314
St. Paul .292
Grand Island Central Catholic .240
Broken Bow .228
Nebraska Christian .210
Centura .200
Giltner .190
Arcadia-Loup City .184
Cross County .176
Adams Central .169
