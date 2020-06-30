By Marc Zavala
OAKLAND — It might not be the one Eli Fox wanted to get to end his high school career with.
But he will gladly take it.
After seeing his entire senior season wiped out because of COVID-19 pandemic, Fox still got to finish his career in style, capturing the Class C Invite individual title Tuesday at the Oakland Golf Course.
After Fox fired a 74 on the opening day to be in second place, he followed suit with a 74 on the second day as well to take the title. He finished ahead of Wisner-Pilger’s Rockney Peck by three strokes. Bishop Neumann won the Invite with a 657 score.
Golfers came from far away as Perkins County and Loomis. The tournament was organized locally, not sponsored by the Nebraska School Activities Association, and used last year’s results as a basis for invitations.
Fox said winning this makes up for not having a season, along with a state meet, his senior year
“Even though it won’t ever make up for not having a season or a real state meet, this is still pretty nice,” Fox said.
Fox fired a 37 on both the front and the back to take the title. Fox said it was different story both days even though he shot the same score of 74.
“I hit the ball pretty well today compared to yesterday but I don’t think I made as many putts as I did yesterday,” Fox said. “I felt I struck the ball pretty well today.”
GICC coach Craig Rupp said Fox deserved the title.
“He’s been a great kid that was a solid player for four years,” Rupp said. “After finishing second last year, I thought he would have a chance to win Class C this year and he proved it today. Even though this isn’t the real state meet, he’s still pretty happy about it.”
Overall, GICC finished third with a 664. They shot a 330 second-day score. Will Goering was second for the Crusaders with a 160, while Bowdie Fox came in with a 173. Jackson Henry had a 183, while Colby Setlik carded a 193.
If there was a season, the Crusaders might have been in the running for their fifth title in six years. Rupp said the third-place finish was great for them since they had only two returning state qualifiers off of last year’s team.
“I told the kids that we were going to treat this tournament like any other tournament and compete and I felt like that’s what we did,” Rupp said. “I had three players who never golfed a varsity meet so for us to finish like we did, I was really happy with how the kids did. And I have two seniors (Eli and Colby) going out in good style.”
Doniphan-Trumbull came in sixth with a 715 two-day total. Ethan Smith led the Cardinals with a 157, good enough for a sixth-place finish.
