Ryan Nietfeldt didn’t know what to expect during the first day of the Tom Dinsdale Auto Amateur Golf Classic.
The defending champion certainly wasn’t expecting to be the overall leader of the event.
Nietfeldt fired a 4-under par 68 to lead the event after Saturday’s round at Riverside Golf Club.
He leads by two shots over Luke Kluver and Alex Schaake going into Sunday’s final round.
Nietfeldt said he hadn’t play well during the spring and hadn’t played much competitive golf because of the COVID-19. He said he felt it was just a good day.
“I wouldn’t have guessed I would have shot a 68 today. I think it just came together,” Nietfeldt said. “I hit the ball very well and most of my putts were about 10 to 20 feet. I felt I played very solid and hit the ball the best I’ve hit it all year.”
Nietfeldt had only two bogeys and had seven birdies on the day. That included the first hole, which is a par 5. He said he felt that provided him enough confidence for the rest of the day, especially with how the hole started.
“I was nervous before I got started playing,” he said. “I hit the ball on in two and I hit a bad lag putt but I made a four-footer for a birdie. That made me less nervous.”
Nietfeldt said he felt he recovered well after the two bogeys he had on the day.
“I made a couple of three-putt bogeys to begin with when I was under par,” he said. “I hit a lot of fairways and a lot of greens and tried to be conservative. I knew the wind was coming up so I just tried to hit in the middle of the greens and rely on my putter. It was just a good day.”
Meanwhile, Kluver and Schaake both fired 70 to stay in contention.
Schaake, the 2017 champion, finished his day with an eagle on the par 5 18th hole. He said that was a great thing after what he felt wasn’t his best day putting, where he had only three birdies.
“It was stressful leading up to that hole, but I felt I handled my composure very well,” he said. “I had a downwind and that really helped. It was a good finish.”
Kluver, the 2018 winner, stayed in contention with four birdies, which included all three par-5 holes, and a bogey on the day.
“I felt I had a solid round, even though I had some ugly chips in there,” Kluver said. “But I had a lot of pars and I took care of the par 5s today. I’m glad I was able to get under par to stay in position. I think it’s going to be very fun round tomorrow.”
Nietfeldt said he knows he’ll have his work cut out for him with Kluver and Schaake if he’s going to win the event for the second straight year. He said the short game will be key.
“With the wind coming up, it got pretty difficult near the end today,” he said. “Whoever makes the most 5-10 footers and controls their shots without letting one hole get away (will win).
“There are a lot of great players out here who hit some good shots. It’s just a matter of waiting for the right opportunities to make birdies. If you play smart, you won’t hit a lot of bogeys and just be patient.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.