Thirty-six holes weren’t enough to settle the Tom Dinsdale Auto Amateur Golf Classic.
The winner was decided in a playoff on a windy Sunday at Riverside Golf Club.
In the end, Ryan Nietfeldt grabbed his second consecutive title with a win over Alex Schaake in the playoff.
The two fired a 141 two-day total. Niedfeldt led the field by two strokes going into Sunday after shooting 68 on the first round. He finished Sunday’s round with a 73, while Schaake shot a 71.
The Grand Island native said he didn’t have a good day but felt his short game saved him where he had five birdies, including on the par 4 18th to force the playoff.
“Every time I play I just want to put myself in position to win,” he said. “I knew today was going to be very difficult because of the wind. I didn’t hit the ball as well as I did yesterday and didn’t hit off the tee as well. But I putted fantastic all day and I feel that saved me.”
At first it seemed like he was going to have no problem in capturing the title as he had a five-stroke lead after eight holes. He had four birdies on the front nine. He had a chance for a fifth one but he missed a short putt on the par 4 ninth to finish with a par.
Schaake kept himself in the tournament with four birdies as well on the front nine, including on the ninth hole.
He carried that into the par 3, 10th hole as he chipped a shot that was just off the green and into the hole for a birdie.
“Two birdie holes 9 and 10, especially on 10 when I chipped it in,” Schaake said. “That was big to help get some momentum going.”
Schaake came back and eventually took the lead after the pa 4 16th hole Nietfeldt helped Schaake’s cause with five bogeys on the back nine.
“That’s the way golf is sometimes but I didn’t get upset with myself,” Nietfeldt said. “I just let it go because I knew there was going to be a lot of tough shots.”
Schaake had the lead going into the final hole, but he missed a putt that would have given him the title and Nietfeldt sank one in for a birdie.
Nietfeldt said he felt the entire 18th hole felt great.
“I just knew I had to get a good drive in to start the hole and I just crushed it. It was probably the best drive I hit all year,” he said. “I blew it downhill and it was set up perfectly for me to use an 8-iron. I trusted it and hit a great shot under pressure. I had my two best swings on the day on that hole. I made the putt to send it into a playoff.”
Nietfeldt hit his tee shot in the playoff behind a small tree. He got it out with no problem to set himself up well for the rest of the hole.
“You just have to go for it sometimes but the line was clean. It was just in a nice patch of dirt so it was easy to hit the ball and keep it low,” Nietfeldt said. “I wasn’t entirely in the tree so I could make a full swing, knowing if I hit it well enough, I could move it. I didn’t see where it was going but it was nice to know I had a good third shot.”
That was enough to help Neitfeldt sink a putt for a par on the par 5 first hole while Schaake missed a putt to keep the playoff going.
Schaake said he didn’t step up when he needed to, but felt Nietfeldt did.
“It seemed like Ryan had a lot of 15-footers or less go in for birdies or for a par,” Schaake said. “That’s what you got to do to win and unfortunately, I didn’t do enough of that today. I didn’t hit good shots and I didn’t feel like myself for most of the round. But hats off to Ryan, he played well and did what he had to do to win.”
Nietfeldt said it felt good to win the event again but was happy to play competitively again.
“I appreciate playing golf competitively and I don’t do much of it,” he said. “I just do it for fun and I like to compete. It just feels great to get out, especially out here since this was my home course growing up. I just trusted it this week so I was very happy with how I performed.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.