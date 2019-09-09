Vikings second, Crusaders third at Doniphan-Trumbull Invite

Two medalists helped the Northwest girls golf team finish second at the Doniphan-Trumbull Invite at Indianhead Golf Club Monday.

Those medalists helped the Vikings score 451. Hailey Schuster was seventh with a 107 and Lainey Fry was eighth with an 111.

Grand Island Central Catholic took third with a 461. Ashlyn Kucera led the Crusaders with third-place finish with a 104, while Olivia Ostdiek took ninth with a 112.

Doniphan-Trumbull Invite

Indianhead Golf Club

Team Standings

Kearney Catholic 402, Grand Island Northwest 451, Grand Island CC 461, Hastings 482, Doniphan-Trumbull 496, St. Paul 505, Arcadia-Loup City 538, Adams Central 589.

Individual Medalists

1, Addison Mitchell, KC, 87; 2, Abbie Halpin, KC, 99; 3, Ashlyn Kucera, GICC, 104; 4, Ashley Waggoner, KC, 104; 5, Kelsey Essex, DT, 106; 6, Natalie Brandt, HAS, 106; 7, Hailey Schuster, NW, 107; 8, Lainey Fry, NW, 111; 9, Olivia Ostdiek, GICC, 112; 10, Morgan Sheckler, KC, 112.

GICC — Ember Kleint 118, Lizzie Calderon 127, Maddie King WD.

NW — Avery Hermesch 116, Bria Berrelez 117, Olivia Ottman 132.

DT — Paige Keezer 126, Karly Varah 130, Maddy Stock 134, Sydney Rainforth 148.

