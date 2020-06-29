OAKLAND — Eli Fox fired a 74 during the first day of the Class C Invite at the Oakland Golf Course.
That puts the Grand Island Central Catholic senior in second place. He trails Rockney Peck by one stroke entering Tuesday’s action.
Fox fired a 36 on the front nine, but finished with a 38 on the back nine.
Crusader coach Craig Rupp said Fox had a good opening day.
“Eli played like Eli,” Rupp said. “He was just steady today and put himself in great position and he’ll be in the last group of the day tomorrow.”
As a team, Grand Island Central Catholic is sitting in third with a 334. Oakland-Craig leads the event with a 328, one stroke better than Bishop Neumann.
Will Goering fired an 82 for the Crusaders, while Bowdie Fox shot an 88, and Jackson Henry carded a 90. Colby Setlik shot a 96.
Rupp said he was pleased with what he saw from the Crusaders and feels they have a chance to play better.
“I was pleased with the performance,” Rupp said. “For them to come out and put themselves in position to be in contention for tomorrow says a lot. There was some rust and it showed. The 18th hole was a tough one as we were a combined 7-over par and we’re still in third place. We’re still in it.
“Hopefully we can get a good night sleep and see what we can do tomorrow.”
Doniphan-Trumbull was in fifth after the first day, firing a 355. Ethan Smith leads the Cardinals as he is in fifth place with a 77, while Griffin Hendricks is in a five-way tie for 10th after coming in with an 80.
Tuesday’s action begins at 10 a.m.
