The golfers will be ready to start playing again.
The Dinsdale Classic will be the first amateur tournament in the state as well as the first points tournament. There hasn’t been any golf tournaments because of COVID-19.
The event will get underway at 7 a.m. Saturday morning at Riverside Golf Club and will conclude Sunday evening.
“It’s the first points tournament of the year and these guys are ready to get going,” Riverside head pro Dennis Fruchtl said. “This will be their first actual tournament.”
The field overall has been limited to 120 golfers this season with a few people still on the waiting list.
Champions from the past three years will compete in the championship flight, including two-time champion Ryan Nietfeldt won won in 2003 and again last year.
In the 2019 event, Niedfelt fired a 2-under-par 142 to take the title by one stroke over Luke Kluver, who competes for Kansas. 2017 champion Alex Schaake will be entered as well as Aurora’s Caleb Badura, who is golfing for Northwestern. He’s finished third the past two years.
“We have a very strong field this year,” Fruchtl said. “We have the last three champions back in Ryan, Luke and Alex, as well as Caleb, who’s been third the past two years. It will be very competitive.”
Fructl said there will be no spectators’ allowed to watch and the competitors will not be allowed to have their own caddies. They want the competitors to follow the 6-feet distance.
“We’re just trying to keep the numbers down,” he said. “If you get too many people not doing the 6-foot distancing, it looks pretty bad. We’re trying to eliminate that. We’re trying to do everything we can to do it the right way.”
Each group will tee off 12 minutes apart from each other.
