FOOTBALL
GICC snaps losing streak with win over Gibbon
GIBBON — Grand Island Central Catholic ended its four-game losing streak.
Russell Martinez was part of two scores to help the Crusaders take a 17-0 victory over Gibbon.
Martinez scored on a 5-yard touchdown run and threw a 45-yard touchdown pass to Isaac Herbek.
Dietrick Stolz hit a 35-yard field goal for the Crusaders (4-4).
CROSS COUNTRY
Islander boys second in A-3 district meet in Lincoln
LINCOLN — Grand Island Senior High’s boys cross country team finished second at the Class A, District 3 meet Thursday at Pioneers Park in Lincoln.
The second-place finish qualifies the Islanders for the Class A state meet Friday at the Kearney Country Club.
Lincoln North Star won the team title with 41 points. Grand Island finished with 50.
The Islanders had four runners in the top 15. Jacobs Kosmicki was third (16:31.83), Juan Garcia fourth (16:30.91), Eder Garcia sixth (16:53.86) and Gage Long was 15th (17:29.19(.
The Grand Island girls finished fifth as a team and didn’t have any state qualifiers.
Class A, District 3
BOYS
Team Scoring
Lincoln North Star 41, Grand Island 50, Papillion-La Vista South 58, Omaha Central 111, Lincoln Northeast 120, Kearney 163, Omaha Westside 172, Bellevue East 251.
Individual State Qualifiers
1, Liem Chot, LNS, 16:15.17; 2, Dillion McNeill, PLVS, 16:28.15; 3, Jacob Kosmicki, GI, 16:31.83; 4, Juan Garcia, GI, 16:38.01; 5, Asim Ali, LNS, 16:51.72; 6, Eder Garcia, GI, 16:53.86; 7, Daniel Pierce, LNS, 17:05.60; 8, Ethan Zaborowski, LNS, 17:08.93; 9, Dillon Johnson, PLVS, 17:08.96; 10, Daniel Romary, LNE, 17:11.29; 11, Tate Le, LNE, 17:13.52; 12, Dane Oliver, PLVS, 17:13.53; 13, Eric Seger Pera, OC, 17:15.21; 14, Michael Roum, OC, 17:25.03; 15, Gage Long, GI, 17:29.19.
GICC girls qualify for state for taking second at D-2 meet
HASTINGS — Grand Island Central Catholic’s girls cross country team finished second at the Class D, District 2 meet Thursday Elks Country Club to earn a trip to next week’s state meet in Kearney.
Fullerton won the team title with 41 points. GICC had 47 and Gibbon 65.
Raegan Gellatly was sixth, Grace Herbek 10th (22:10) and Rylee Lonnemann 11th (22:16) for the Crusaders. Hastings St. Cecilia’s Alayna Vargas won the individual title (19:46).
St. Paul won the boys team title with 36 points. St. Paul’s Conner Wells was the individual medalist (17:28).
Heartland Lutheran’s Christian Wiegert was 10th (18:08) and Jarit Mejia was 14th (18:34) for the GICC boys to qualify for state.
District D-2
BOYS
Team Scoring
St. Paul 36, Shelton 47, Gibbon 71, Nebraska Christian 85, Centura 85, Doniphan-Trumbull 129, Hastings SC 140, Wood River 160, Heartland Lutheran 160, Palmer 163, Superior 167, Grand Island CC 184, Twin River 216, Fullerton 253.
Individual State Qualifiers
1. Conner Wells, SP, 17:28.0; 2. Jeremiah Arndt. CEN, 17:34.0; 3. Kaleb Pickel, GIB,17:41.0; 4. Rylan Cheney, SHE, 17:46.0; 5. Cody Hubl, RD/BH, 17:51.0; 6. Omar Tinajero, WR, 17:56.0;
7. Nathan Holcomb, GIB, 17:59.0; 8. Jacob Wells, SP, 18:03.09. Aric Leibel, SUP, 18:07.0; 10. Christian Wiegert, HL, 18:08.0; 11. Garrett Nokelby, NC, 18:15.0; 12. Ryan Berger, RIV, 18:18.0; 13. Dawsonn Lawver, SP, 18:24.0; 14. Jarit Mejia, GICC, 18:34.0; 15. Ethan Dack, SHE, 18:39.0.
GIRLS
Team Scoring
Fullerton 41, Grand Island CC 47, Gibbon 65, Hastings SC 67, Doniphan-Trumbull 79, Red Cloud/Blue Hill 104, Palmer 116, Superior 123, Nebraska Christian 133, Wood River 159, Harvard 171, Shelton 179,
Individual State Qualifiers
1. Alayna Vargas, HSC, 19:46.0; 2. Caitlin States, CEN, 20:23.0; 3. Julianna Maxfield, FUL, 20:34.0; 4. Katie Roach, DT, 20:37.0; 5. Ladelle Hazen, RD/BH, 20:52.0; 6. Raegan Gellatly, GICC, 21:40.0; 7. Kylee Dubas, FUL, 21:50.0; 8. Emma Saathoff, DT, 21:56.0; 9. Alissa Bailey, GIB, 22:06.0; 10. Grace Herbek, GICC, 22:10.0; 11. Rylee Lonnemann, GICC, 22:16.0; 12. Ellie Janda, RD/BH, 22:24.0; 13. Lindsay Wilkens, GIB, 22:30.0; 14. Megan Vrooman, HSC, 22:37.0; 15.Jade Bentley, GIB, 22:54.0,
