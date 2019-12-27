St. Paul 53, Omaha Concordia 46
NORTH BEND — Class C-1, No. 6 St. Paul stayed unbeaten after using a 15-7 fourth quarter to help defeat Omaha Concordia at the North Bend Holiday Tournament.
Tommy Wroblewski led the Wildcats with 18 points, while Jackson Seward added 10.
Omaha. Concordia (2-5) 13 14 12 7—46
St. Paul (8-0) 10 13 11 15—53
OMAHA CONCORDIA — Orlich 7, Kanzmeir 9, Kulus 9, McCormack 5, Schomberg 1, Poppen 3, Otten 7, Mathsen 5.
ST. PAUL — Wroblewski 18, Seward 10, Knapp 4, Wells 2, Poss 7, Larson 3, Vogel 9.
Adams Central 56, Broken Bow 32
HASTINGS — Class C-1, No. 5 Adams Central improved to 7-0 after defeating Broken Bow at its home holiday tournament.
Cam Foster led the Patriots with 23 points.
Broken Bow (0-6) 7 6 12 7—32
Adams Central (7-0) 25 10 16 5—56
BROKEN BOW — NA.
ADAMS CENTRAL — Slechta 3, Bohlen 4, Smith 2, Niemeyer 2, Eckhardt 3, Anderson 12, Boelhower 2, Vonderfecht 3, Foster 23, Lindblad 2.
Shelton 47, Exeter-Milligan 36
ROSELAND — Shelton took a 12-4 first quarter lead and never looked back in its win over Exeter-Milligan in the Silver Lake Tournament.
Marcus Lauber led the Bulldogs with 14 points, while Erixon Ramos chipped in 10.
Shelton (6-1) 12 11 13 11—47
Exeter-Milligan (4-4) 4 8 13 11—36
SHELTON — Cheney 4, Wiehn 6, Ramos 10, Bombeck 4, Lauber 14, Lehn 9.
EXETER-MILLIGAN — Beethe 20, Pribyl 5, Zeleny 11.
Heartland 75, Palmer 42
PALMER — Trajan Arbuck and Kale Wetjen combined fro 34 points during Heartland’s 75-42 win over Palmer.
Arbuck led the Huskies with 18 points, while Wetjen chipped in 16.
Karsen Reimers and Kade Caspersen each led the Tigers with 13 points in the loss.
Heartland (4-2) 25 26 22 2—75
Palmer (3-4) 15 10 8 9—42
HEARTLAND — Wetjen 16, Arbuck 18, Boehr 3, Goertzen 2, Regier 10, Peters 5, Randles 2, Maltsberger 4, Quiring 7, Nunnenkamp 8.
PALMER — Heller 3, Reimers 13, Capsersen 13, Boettinger 1, Wells 8, Guzman 4.
Cross County 57, Superior 43
STROMSBURG — After trailing 20-14 at the end of the first quarter, Cross County outscored Superior 43-23 the rest of the way during the Runza Holiday Tournament.
Cory Hollinger led the Cougars with 22 points.
Superior (0-6) 20 8 8 7—43
Cross County (5-2) 14 16 12 15—43
SUPERIOR — NA
CROSS COUNTY — Lundstrom 5, Seim 10, Rystrom 10, Hollinger 22, Noyd 10.
Central Valley 71, Giltner 33
ANSLEY — Morgan Behnk had a game-high 22 points in Central Valley’s win over Giltner at the Ansley-Litchfield Holiday Tournament.
Tanner Roth and Connor Craig each scored eight points for the Hornets in the loss.
Giltner (2-4) 4 9 9 11—33
Central Valley (4-4) 12 23 22 14—71
GILTNER — Roth 8, Leichty 3, Wilson 6, Smith 6, Craig 8, Consbruck 2.
CENTRAL VALLEY — Wood 7, Oakley 2, Corman 14, Rother 3, T. Nekoliczak 9, K. Nekoliczak 3, Landers 2, Behnk 22, Wolf 2, Cargill 7.
Kenesaw 67, Wilcox-Hildreth 51
KENESAW — Kenesaw picked up its second win of the season with a victory over Wilcox-Hildreth at its home tournament Friday.
Trey Kennedy and Austin Peterson each led the Blue Devils with 18 points.
Wilcox-Hildreth (1-7) 6 15 6 14—41
Kenesaw (2-4) 19 14 14 20—67
WILCOX-HILDRETH — NA.
KENESAW — Kelley 3, Kennedy 18, Goldenstein 4, Katzberg 3, Peterson 18, Denkert 6, Olson 1, Jensen 14.
Niobrara/Ver. 67, St. Edward 43
VERDIGRE — Isaac Roberts led St. Edward with 19 points in its loss to Niobrara/Verdigre in the Verdigre Holiday Tournament.
St. Edward (0-8) 19 18 16 14—67
Niobrara/Verdigre (6-3) 10 13 12 8—43
ST. EDWARD — Mowrey 9, Sutton 4, Roberts 19, Fitchner 3, Irineo 2, Braceda 2.
NIOBRARA/VERDIGRE — NA
