FOOTBALL
Ravenna 78, Heartland 14
HENDERSON — Class D-1, No. 8 Ravenna jumped out to a 54-8 halftime lead and never looked back.
Jack Drahota had three carries for 132 yards with two touchdown runs, while Trey Meith caught five passes for 107 yards with three scores for the Bluejays.
Kale Wetjen had 15 carries for 85 yards with a touchdown run for the Huskies.
Palmer 38, Nebraska Christian 28
PALMER — Ruger Reimers helped Palmer to a 38-28 win over Nebraska Christian.
Reimers had 26 carries for 103 yards with three scores and 5 for 17 for 61 yards with two strikes for the Tigers, while Roy Guzman had 21 carries for 116 yards.
Elijah Boersen scored three touchdowns for the Eagles in the loss.
Adams Central 44, Cozad 0
HASTINGS — Class C-1, No. 3 Adams Central completed a perfect 9-0 regular season after a 44-0 win over Cozad.
Gabe Conant had 13 carries for 147 yards with four touchdowns, and caught two passes for 60 yards with a score for the Patriots.
Wood River 20, Gibbon 14
WOOD RIVER — Wood River posted a 20-14 victory over Gibbon.
Ty Swanson scored an offensive touchdown for the Eagles, while Cade Huxtable had 112 all-purpose yards.
VOLLEYBALL
SWC Tournament
GOTHENBURG — Class C-1, No. 4 Broken Bow went 3-0 to capture the Southwest Conference Tournament.
The Indians opened with a 25-12, 25-15 victory over Cozad. Majesta Valasek, who recorded her 1,000 kill during the tournament, had five, while Kali Staples and Kya Scott each chipped in three. Emily Fox had seven set assists.
Broken Bow then defeated Gothenburg 25-15, 25-19. Valasek had 12 kills to lead the way. Kailyn Scott dished out 18 assists.
Broken Bow captured the championship with a 25-23, 25-22 victory over Ogallala. Valasek posted 13 kills and 11 digs, while Kya Scott had 16. Kailyn Scott had 26 assists.
