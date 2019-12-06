Ord 57, Ainsworth 56
ORD — Ord rallied past Ainsworth 57-56 Friday.
Abbi Stethem led the Chants with 14 points, while Nikie Nelson added 12.
Ainsworth (0-1) 11 11 18 16—56
Ord (1-0) 14 12 13 18—57
AINSWORTH — NA.
ORD — Hackel 8, Stethem 14, Nelson 12, Benton 11, Severance 10, Holm 2.
Broken Bow 53, North Platte SP 37
NORTH PLATTE — Kali Staples paced Class C-1, No. 4 Broken Bow with 16 points during a 53-37 win over North Platte St. Patricks Friday.
Kya Scott added 12 points for the Indians.
Broken Bow (2-0) 14 20 12 7—53
North Platte SP (0-1) 9 9 9 10—37
BROKEN BOW — Ka. Scott 2, Coleman 6, Schauda 2, Staples 16, Valasek 9, Ky. Scott 12, Cyboron 6.
NORTH PLATTE SP — Heirigs 16, Skillstad 4, Steinike 2, Sellers 10, Felch 4.
Central City 69, Gibbon 37
GIBBON — Central City outscored 28-8 in the second quarter to help post a 69-37 win over Gibbon.
Taryn Wagner led the Bison with 19 points, while Gabby Moser added 15.
Yahyda Castaneda led the Buffaloes with seven points in the loss.
Central City (1-0) 15 28 13 13—69
Gibbon (0-1) 10 8 11 8—37
CENTRAL CITY — Buhlke 2, Erickson 2, Wagner 19, Blomstedt 1, Sheets 9, Carroll 8, Erickson 10, Moser 15, Ferris 3
GIBBON — Gillming 4, Castaneda 7, Palmieri 2, Bentley 6. Rockefeller 6, Christensen 3, Kee 5, Walker 4.
High Plains 40, Giltner 36
GILTNER — High Plains used a 14-5 third quarter to defeat Giltner 40-36.
Sydney Janzen led the Hornets with 13 points in the loss.
High Plains (1-0) 4 7 14 15—40
Giltner (0-1) 7 8 5 14—36
HIGH PLAINS — NA.
Giltner — Wilson 6, Ballard 1, Hunnicut 3, Janzen 13, Antle 9, Wiles 4
Neb. Christian 41, St. Edward 32
CENTRAL CITY — Molly Griess put up 18 points to lead Nebraska Christian past St. Edward Friday.
St. Edward’s Alyssa Reardon led all scorers with 25 points
St. Edward (1-1) 9 8 10 14—41
Nebraska Christian (1-0) 4 8 8 12—32
ST. EDWARD — Olson 2, Cruise 3, Francis 2, Reardon 25.
NEBRASKA CHRISTIAN — Sebek 3, Si. McHargue 4, Flynn 2, Sh. Swanson 1, So. Swanson 2, Griess 18, Seip 9, Pipher 2.
Heartland 41, Wilber-Clatonia 24
HENDERSON — Cassidy Siebert had a game-high 20 points during Heartland’s 41-24 win over Wilber-Clatonia.
Wilber-Clatonia (0-1) 5 11 4 4—24
Heartland (1-0) 16 6 10 9—41
WILBER-CLATONIA — Tinsley 6, Johnson 1, Krushel 9, Honea 3, Peck a4, Rezny 1.
HEARTLAND — Ohrt 2, Siebert 20, Wetjen 2, Johnson 2, Kroeker 5, Buller 2, Janzen 8.
Wahoo 40, Aurora 37
AURORA — Aurora fell to Class C-1, No. 3 Wahoo 40-37.
Cassidy Knust paced the Huskies with 12 points in the loss.
Wahoo (1-1) 11 12 7 10—40
Aurora (0-2) 9 8 12 8—37
WAHOO — Brigham 12, Eddie 8, Luben 6, Sears 6, Greenfield 5, Iverson 3.
AURORA — Knust 12, Hudson 8, Schuster 6, Olsen 6, Dummer 3, Cattau 2.
Alma 50, Kenesaw 41
KENESAW — Alma outscored Kenesaw 27-18 in the second half during a 50-41 victory.
Meadow Wagoner paced the Blue Devils with 15 points in the loss.
Alma (1-1) 10 13 11 16—50
Kenesaw (0-2) 15 8 7 11—41
ALMA — NA.
KENESAW — Legg 2, Gallagher 5, Williams 6, Steer 7, Wagoner 15, Nienhueser 4, Reiners 2.
Humphrey St. Francis 76, Palmer 15
PALMER — Gracie Hillmer led Palmer with five points during the Tigers 76-15 loss to Class D-2, No. 3 Humphrey St. Francis.
Humphrey St. Francis (1-0) 24 21 15 16—76
Palmer (1-1) 4 9 2 0—15
HUMPREY ST. FRANCIS — Weidner 16, Hastreiter 4, Wessel 7, Podliska 6, Eisenmenges 6, Sjuts 5, Baumgart 6, Pfeifer 4, A. Kosch 12, E. Kosch 4, Jarosz 6.
PALMER — C. Kunze 4, A. Kunze 4, Hillmer 5, Domahey 2.
North Central 60, Burwell 16
BURWELL — Burwell fell behind 18-2 after the first quarter and never recovered during a 60-16 loss to North Central.
Hayley Hughes and Carlie Helgoth led the Longhorns with five points each.
North Central (2-0) 18 19 11 12—60
Burwell (0-2) 2 6 7 5—16
NORTH CENTRAL — Bussinger 6, Buell 3, S. Linse 4, H. Wiebelhaus 15, M. Wiebelhaus 20, Hallock 11, A. Linde 1.
BURWELL — Hughes 5, Helgoth 5, Gideon 4, J. Schott 2.
