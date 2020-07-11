KEARNEY – Evan Johnson and Nate Boerkircher helped lead a South offense that fired on all cylinders during Saturday’s Shrine Bowl.
And that gave the South a chance to prove that its execution on team celebrations was on point, too.
Johnson completed 13 of 19 passes for 119 yards and a 26-yard touchdown to Boerkircher, who recorded a game-high five catches for 62 yards.
That led the South to a 30-6 victory at Nebraska-Kearney’s Ron and Carol Cope Stadium at Foster Field.
“We knew we had to get on a roll, and once we got there, there was no one that could stop us,” said Johnson, an Adams Central graduate. “I mean, it was just a lot of fun. We knew what we could do in practice. We just had to translate on the game field.”
The South didn’t appear to be on its way to a commanding victory early on.
The North stuck to the ground game to take its opening drive 59 yards in 12 plays. Tekamah-Herman’s Luke Wakehouse capped things off with a 2-yard touchdown run. The PAT kick was wide.
But the South defense, led by most valuable player Jacob Ludwig of Ashland-Greenwood (10 tackles), only allowed 67 yards the rest of the game.
Former opponents teamed up to give the South lead for good with 8:23 left in the second quarter. Boerkircher, an Aurora graduate, made a leaping grab over cornerback Tyler Strauss of Fort Calhoun to complete a 26-yard touchdown pass from Johnson.
“It was a great formation put in by the coaches,” Boerkircher said. “They spent a lot of time – countless hours – perfecting the offense’s formations and whatnot. It was a great ball by Evan. He put it in the perfect spot and all I had to do was catch it.”
Boerkircher had to win a tug-of-war with Strauss to complete the play.
“We wrestled at the end, and the stronger one wins,” he said.
Johnson said it was nice to team with Boerkircher after having to see him play against his Patriots in the season opener the past two seasons.
“Nate and I’ve become really close,” he said. “I’ve played against him the last couple of years. He’s a great dude. I’ve known him for a long time. He’s got great hands, great size – you love having someone on the edge like that sometimes.”
South assistant coach Troy Huebert of Central City also preferred to be on Boerkircher’s side instead of trying to stop him, especially since he was in charge of coaching the receivers.
Huebert, an Aurora graduate himself, took extra pride in what the Nebraska walk-on accomplished.
“I tell you what, Boerkircher is a mismatch,” Huebert said. “He’s a tough kid. We knew we had to find some different formations, some different ways to get him the ball. Really, the idea came from when we played Aurora that last game of the season. They did that to us, and we just couldn’t cover him.”
The touchdown play was something the South worked on throughout the week.
“We’d run a lot of fades during practice, worked on the timing and some back shoulder high throws to (Boerkircher),” Huebert said. “His catch radius is so big, and he just goes up and gets it.
“We worked at practice, and those quarterbacks just have natural ability to put the ball where it needs to go – back shoulder, over the top.”
Every player on the South roster raced into the end zone to celebrate the score, something the team planned to do when it first took a lead since the game had no penalties for excessive celebration, Johnson said.
That celebration was a sign of things to come. After later touchdowns, the South mimicked playing spin the bottle and also lined up on the sideline pretending to row a rather large boat, considering the roster size of 45 players.
“We wanted the kids to have fun,” Huebert said. “That’s what this is all about. Things are so uncertain right now. We don’t know if we’re going to play in the fall. Kids don’t know. So we just wanted them to come out here and have fun and enjoy playing the game of football.”
The South capped off its next three possessions with field goals from Omaha South’s Alan Mendoza, the offensive most valuable player. That included a 51-yarder to push the lead to 16-6 with 9:45 remaining in the third quarter.
Cambridge receiver Deryk Huxoll went 11 yards on a reverse on the first play of the fourth quarter to extend the South’s advantage go 23-6.
The South quickly added the final score 2:16 later. Norris quarterback Aidan Oerter connected with Columbus Scotus’ Tyler Palmer as he broke away from a defender for a 66-yard TD.
What is believed to be the first football game in the nation since the COVID-19 pandemic began had an official attendance of 2,475 people, who were spaced out in every other row throughout the stands.
Johnson said that as a player, he felt safe all week long.
“The Shrine organization and the Shrine Bowl of Nebraska, they did a great job making sure that we were safe, staying healthy (and) doing regular temperature checks,” he said. “If that’s what you’ve got to do, that’s what you’ve got to do. We came out here, played a great game of football and I think we can do that again this fall.”
Boerkircher said the Shrine Bowl was a rewarding experience.
“There’s nothing like putting on the Aurora helmet and representing,” he said. “It was a great group of guys. We spent a week getting to know each other and learning how to play with each other. It was an amazing experience.”
Huebert said that the whole week was a blast.
“It was a great experience, everything from the Shrine program that we saw to the banquet (Friday) night,” he said. “The whole experience was something I’ll never forget. This was a great coaching staff to work with. They were awesome. We had a great experience, and I’m going to miss it.”
Among other area players:
- Doniphan-Trumbull’s Keithan Stafford had three carries for nine yards and an 18-yard catch for the South.
- Elijah “Chi” Onate of Gibbon made one tackle for the South.
- Northwest’s Rans Sanders was second on the North with five tackles (two solo, three assisted).
- Grand Island Senior High’s Caleb Francl finished with four tackles for the North. Islander teammate Ace McKinnis added three with a game-high two passes broken up.
- St. Paul’s Jackson Seward averaged 48.5 yards on a pair of kickoffs for the North and also had a tackle.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.