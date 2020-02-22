When Zoot Suit came out of the gate for the 53rd running of the $10,000 Grasmick Stakes Saturday at Fonner Park, it was all over.
The 7-year-old son of High Cotton and Yes It’s Valid who was bred in Florida went right to the lead in the four-furlong race.
“The first jump, he was gone and I knew it was over,” jockey Jake Olesiak said.
Zoot Suit stretched his lead up to four lengths heading into the stretch, then pulled away to win by 5 1/4 lengths in 45 seconds flat. That wasn’t far off the track record of 44.2 set by Leaping Plum in 1996.
“He’s unbelievably fast,” Olesiak said. “He’s the fastest horse I ever rode. I never even asked that horse and he just opened up like nothing. It was pretty much a one-horse race.”
Trainer Isai Gonzalez wasn’t at Fonner on Saturday. He’s still winning races at Delta Downs in Vinton, Louisiana.
Gonzalez is currently fourth in the trainer’s standings at Delta with 26 wins. The two leaders are well-known national trainers Karl Broberg and Robertino Diodoro.
In fact, Gonzalez and his brother Adriel, who owns Zoot Suit, claimed him off of Broberg in December.
Now Zoot Suit is in Grand Island for the first time. Olesiak hadn’t even seen the horse before Saturday’s race.
“That’s why I appreciate it so much because they could have put anybody on that horse, and they chose me,” Olesiak said. “I’m very grateful for that. Anybody could have ridden that horse. I just hung on.”
Isai Gonzalez went one-two in the Grasmick with Heisayankee, with jockey Freddy Manrrique on board, finishing second behind Zoot Suit. Heisayankee won five straight races at Fonner a year ago.
“That’s Isai’s other rider,” Olesiak said of Manrrique. “He won a lot of races on that horse so they stuck with him on that one and I was lucky to get this one.”
“I just appreciate Isai and Adriel letting me ride that horse because he’s a nice one. He’ll be a tough one to beat, that’s for sure.”
Zoot Suit was the post time favorite and paid $4.80, $3.60 and $2.80. Heisayankee paid $5.80 and $4.20 and Warrior’s Lullaby $3.40 to show.
Fan favorite World Famous Sam T — who won the Grasmick in 2016, 2017 and 2018 for trainer Troy Bethke — finished sixth.
Olesiak said he doesn’t know what might be next for Zoot Suit.
“I just ride them where they want me to,” Olesiak said.
It was the third win of the day for Olesiak. He also won on Global Exchange for trainer Milt Gaide in the second and on Shady Lane for trainer David C. Anderson in the eighth.
It was a milestone win of sorts for Olesaik.
“First time I ever won that stake too,” Olesiak said.
Now there’s only one stake race at Fonner Olesiak hasn’t won yet, and that’s the Bold Accent Stakes next weekend.
“We’ll see,” Olesiak said. “Maybe Isai will bring another one.”
Hoofprints
— Jockey Curtis Kimes had back-to-back wins Saturday on GMan is in Town for trainer Andrew Bossung in the fifth and on Dance for Ransom for trainer Jeff Womochil in the sixth.
— The win by Dance for Ransom was the first career win for Womochil as a trainer.
— Trainer Terry Hemmer has had an eye on Lovesaflyin for quite some time. His 3-year-old filly made her debut Saturday and came away with a win in the fourth race with Scott Bethke on board. Lovesaflyin is a sister to Love at Night, a mare that dominated at Fonner a year ago.
