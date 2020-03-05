Racing steward Bob Pollock isn’t one to toot his own horn.
Anybody that knows him knows that. Pollock is about as low key as you can get.
But ask his fellow horse racing officials and they’re glad to tell you about the man who has been in this business for six decades.
Former jockey and current assistant racing secretary Wayne Anderson remembers Pollock from way back when he was riding. Sometimes they might disagree on a ruling, but there was always respect there.
“What you have to be impressed by Bob is he knows the rules, he goes by the rules, he tries to treat everybody the same,” Anderson said. “He doesn’t care if you’re the biggest trainer on the grounds or the smallest. He treats everybody the same. He’s a great guy to work with and tries to be as fair as he possibly can.”
Track announcer Steve Anderson has been on the job at Fonner Park for 17 years, but he remembers Pollock from way back when he first met him through his grandfather.
“He made such an impression on me then when literally I was a teenager, that he’s never let me down in that regard,” Steve Anderson said. “He’s like … the Bob Father.”
Fonner CEO Chris Kotulak and Pollock go way back to when Kotulak began his career as the track announcer in the 1980s.
“Bob embodies, as far as I’m concerned, everything a steward should have,” Kotulak said. “And that’s knowledge of the game, experience in the game, composure, patience, class of course.”
And it’s been noticed on a national scale as well.
In December, Pollock was named one of four stewards from around the country as recipients of the Pete Pedersen Award. It’s an award presented to stewards for the professional excellence, integrity and performance of their duties.
Everyone around racing knows how tough it is to be a steward. Rulings that affect the final outcomes of races are never going to make everybody happy.
“It’s a thankless job,” Steve Anderson said. “You got to have thick skin, Deserving criticism is one thing but when they take potshots at you, which seems to be endless in the position that he’s in. I can’t sleep at night with people nipping at my heels, so he’s a special person in that regard as well.”
Pollock and fellow stewards Dennis Kochevar and Doug Schoepf had one of those tough calls just last Saturday in the Bold Accent Stakes. With two different jockeys claiming fouls, the stewards had to come to a quick decision on what to do with the whole thing.
“They have to make a decision, period,” Wayne Anderson said. “It’s not like they have a day and a half to do it. They have to make the decision and some, like the one we had (Saturday), is debatable every which way, but something happened.
“The majority of the stewards, that’s the way they viewed it. A lot of people are going to disagree with it, but other people are going to agree with it.”
Pollock, who lives in the Dallas area, is indeed in his sixth decade as a racing official. He grew up in Oklahoma where his parents were owners and trainers. He started his career in 1968 at Park Jefferson as a steward and then came on to Nebraska where he worked various jobs in the business such as placing judge, assistant racing secretary, racing secretary, steward and director of racing.
He worked at Ak-Sar-Ben, Fonner Park, State Fair Park in Lincoln and AG Park in Columbus as well as Madison and Atokad.
He was a steward at Retama Park in San Antonio and then became general manager until 2008. Pollock was named to the Nebraska Horse Racing Fall of Fame in 2009 and became the state steward shortly after that.
Even when the heat is on, Pollock just works his way through any situation that is put in front of him.
“Not every horseman leaves the horsemen’s office happy with the decision that comes from the stewards, but Bob’s cool demeanor and his vast experience is the reason why they give these awards out,” Kotulak said.
Kotulak knows both Pete Pedersen and Pollock. Kotulak was actually the one who recommended Pollock for the award.
“I’ve worked with Bob for decades and I’ve never seen him come unhinged,” Kotulak said. “He seems unflappable.”
Steve Anderson said he’s enjoyed his time working with Pollock and other racing officials.
“I appreciate having the opportunity to work with people like him and Wayne Anderson and Doug Schoepf and Fred Ecoffey, all the guys that when I was a kid 50 years ago, I thought they were old,” Anderson said. “And they’re still hanging around.
“So from my vantage point growing up a huge fan of Nebraska racing, coming to work every day is like going to the Baseball Hall of Fame and I get to brush elbows with these guys. Bob’s one of the best.”
Bob Hamar is sports editor for The Independent.
