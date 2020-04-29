There was nothing sleepy about Sleepy Eyes Todd in the 31st running of the $50,000 Bosselman/Gus Fonner Stakes Wednesday at Fonner Park.
The 4-year-old Kentucky-bred son of Paddy O’Prado and Pledge Mom came out of the gate fast, and jockey Quincy Hamilton felt pretty good when they crossed the wire the first time around in the 1 1/16th-mile race.
“I was pretty confident the first time we crossed the wire,” Hamilton said. “They kind of came to me and he kind of pinned his ears a little bit and then he threw them right back up and kind of put them away.”
Sleepy Eyes Todd just cruised most of the race and pulled away to win by 6 1/2 lengths in 1:44.40 for trainer Miguel Angel Silva, who said he was worried about his horse running on the 5/8ths-mile track at Fonner for the first time.
“I was very concerned about it,” Silva said. “I was so worried I couldn’t sleep last night, but when I saw him on the first turn and he didn’t do anything wrong, I was like, ‘Yes!’”
Nobody was able to challenge Sleepy Eyes Todd in this race. It certainly didn’t unfold the way Silva expected it.
“My instructions were to be a little off the pace, just a little off the leaders. That’s all I said,” Silva said.
Instead, Sleepy Eyes Todd, who finished second in the $400,000 Oklahoma Derby at Remington Park in September, turned out to be the speed in this race.
“The only thing he told me was to let the speed go and sit right behind them,” Hamilton said. “And nobody really went. Man, he was going with his ears up. I couldn’t really drag him off the pace. I had it every way I wanted it.”
A pair of 8-year-old horses trained by Marissa Black, both of whom have already run at Fonner twice this season, gave a good effort. Blue Harbor, winner of the Dowd Mile two weeks ago, finished second with Mr. Tickle, a horse Black claimed for $5,000, finishing third.
“I was very pleased,” Black said. “My horses both ran nice races. Sleepy Eyes Todd went out there uncontested on the front and it was pretty tough to catch up.
“He’s an awful nice horse. I watched him run down at Remington when he ran second in the Oklahoma Derby. To be able to run with him today and run where my horses were, I was really proud of them.”
Hamilton had never ridden Sleepy Eyes Todd before, but he had worked him out about a dozen times before he ever ran a race.
Pendleton, who was a co-favorite with Sleepy Eyes Todd at post time, never fired and finished sixth in the nine-horse field.
“I was expecting the nine horse (Pendleton) would go pretty hard,” Hamilton said. “I just let him (Sleepy Eyes Todd) run away from the gate a little bit. But I had plenty of horse if anybody wanted to challenge me.”
It was the fifth win in 10 career starts for Sleepy Eyes Todd and was worth $32,700 for owner Thumbs Up Racing. It brought his career earnings to $240,765.
It was the first trip to Fonner as a jockey for Hamilton, who lived in Grand Island and went to grade school for a year or so at Starr Elementary back in the early 1990s when his father John was riding at Fonner Park.
Silva was happy to get a big win with his horse.
“It’s a great win,” he said. “I’m thankful for all the connections and the owner and Fonner Park to be open so we can work. We need to work.
“They’re not racing anywhere else in the country right now. We’ve been looking for a race for him. My owner saw this race and we decided to bring him.”
Sleepy Eyes Todd paid $4.80, $3.40 and $3.00. Blue Harbor paid $9.00 and $5.60 while Mir. Tickle paid $4.40.
“That was one of the better Bosselman fields I think that we’ve had in a long time,” Black said.
Eaton’s Memory wins Swihart
Eaton’s Memory, ridden by Armando Martinez, picked up her second straight stakes win at Fonner Park for trainer Mark Hibdon Wednesday by winning the $15,000 Al Swihart Memorial Stakes.
Matapan was second and Dixie Flyer third. The complete story will be coming in Friday’s Independent.
Coors’ Starter Allowance
Sneaky Meek, ridden by Nathan Haar, rallied down the stretch to win the $10,000 Coors Starter Allowance, a race for horses who had started in a $5,000 claiming race in 2019 or 2020.
Hesabully was second with Bigshot Lacewell third. More on this race in Friday’s Independent.
Hoofprints
% Jockey Chris Fackler had two wins with Leon’s Diamond for trainer Marv Johnson in the first and on Dance for Ransom for trainer Jeff Womocil in the sixth.
% Armando Martinez also won the third race on Tell Me I’m Pretty for wife/trainer Kelli Martinez.
% Jockey Jake Olesiak won on Cheverlie for trainer Kenneth Baldwin in the second and on Big Hearted Factor for trainer Mark Lemburg in the seventh.
% With a mandatory payoff Wednesday, the Dinsdale Automotive Pick 5 Jackpot paid $1,470 for a 50-cent ticket. Betters wagered $1,983,242 on Wednesday to make the total pool $2,178,947,
% The all-sources handle for Wednesday was $6,457,098, just $60,000 less than the day of the last mandatory payout of the Pick 5 Jackpot.
% Armando Martinez leads the jockey standings with 50 wins at the end of the first 30 days of racing. Jake Olesiak is second with 46.
% Isai Gonzalez leads the trainer standings with 28 wins, one ahead of Kelli Martinez with 27.
% Adriel Gonzalez leads the owners standings with 17 wins.
% The wins will carry over into the extended season. The awards for leading jockey, trainer and owner will be presented at the end of the meet.
