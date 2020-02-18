For the first time in years, it looks like there will be a horse racing circuit in Nebraska.
The Nebraska State Racing Commission tabled a request from Columbus Exposition and Racing Tuesday at a meeting at Fonner Park to change their racing date from August into September to begin on May 29 and end on June 21.
The track would run on Friday and Saturday the first three weekends and on Friday, Saturday and Sunday on the final weekend. That would also drop their total days of racing from 11 to nine.
A reduction of days was the concern. Commissioner Jeffrey Galyen expressed his worry that cutting Columbus’ days could put the entire state in jeopardy of losing simulcasting for 2021.
The law requires a certain number of total live racing days each year. With Columbus cutting down to nine, that puts the state total at 52 which is dangerously close to the magic number of days that must be run.
Commission chairman Dennis P. Lee wasn’t sure exactly what the magic number is, but it’s based on racing from 1988.
“And if it’s 49, we got to make sure we’re above 49,” Lee said. “If it was 51 we got to be sure we’re above that. And Columbus said, well, we’ll take an extra day. They may end up doing that. But it doesn’t hurt anything at all in terms of continuing until the next meeting.”
That meeting day has not yet been set, but will likely be within the next two months.
Lincoln Race Course also requested to move their weekend of racing scheduled for July 3-5 up a week to June 26-28 so horsemen could go directly from Columbus to Lincoln to run.
If this is eventually approved by the commission, the state will have 19 straight weekends of racing starting with Fonner Park’s 31-day, 11-week schedule beginning on Friday.
Fonner Park CEO Chris Kotulak said changing the dates for Columbus seems like a good idea.
“If it’s going to be good for the Nebraska horsemen I think that makes good sense,” Kotulak said. “I know Columbus had a really fun summer evening vibe going there. And I think that will be missed. But I believe Columbus embraces their racing, like we do here in Grand Island and I’m hopeful that they’ll rally around that.”
There are concerns from some about the new schedule. Trainer Larry Donlin Sr., who will be inducted into the Nebraska Racing Hall of Fame in early March, said he’s worried about the size of fields at Columbus.
Donlin, who will go to Canterbury in Minnesota after Fonner is done, said trainers that get stalls at other tracks about have to go where the money is.
“I think the big problem is going to be getting enough horses,” Donlin said last week. “They’re hoping to keep some guys in state, but if you go to Arapahoe you about have to go, unless you haven’t done any good out there.”
That was one possible advantage of the old schedule. Horses that weren’t doing well at Prairie Meadows, Arapahoe or Canterbury might be shipped in to run at Columbus.
“That early in the year, I just can’t picture those guys coming over to Columbus to run,” Donlin said. “Once they give you stalls in a place you’re kind of committed to it a little bit.”
Donlin said all tracks have problems with short fields these days. He doesn’t think that will change in Nebraska unless the state gets expanded gambling which will lead to larger purses. That will bring in more horses and more horsemen.
Fonner Park is trying to get historical racing machines approved, but that is currently in the court system. There is also a drive going on to get casino gambling on the November ballot.
“I think if we can get these machines in, between the historical racing machines — and we’re doing really well on the signature drive — if we can get that on the ballot and get it passed, then we can get back to a regular circuit,” said Donlin, who is 77. “It might happen a little too late for me, but I think it’s going to happen.”
A more complete racing circuit could be put together if and when Lincoln Race Course can complete construction on a new track on the outskirts of the city. The facility has been running a few races each year to satisfy the law to keep simulcasting going while the track is being built.
But Donlin said the horsemen need an influx of money in order to finish the track.
“I don’t think we can finish it until we get some more income,” Donlin said. “The part we’ve done is the easy part and that cost us a lot of money. Now we need a grandstand and paddock and jock’s room and stewards stand and all those barns, you’re talking $25 to $30 million probably.
“I just hope we can get it done. It would be quite a thrill to see it. Before I die I hope it happens.”
For now, Lee thinks moving Columbus’ dates is a good idea for the most part. Columbus has had some problems with small fields in the past, as well as not having enough jockeys available to ride all the horses entered.
“This industry is a nomadic group, and is close-knit and loyal to each other,” Lee said. “But at the same time, they’re going to go where it’s going to be most economical for them not only in income, but if you can go to one place and stay all summer, it makes it easier in terms of your expenses then going to each different city, over the course of the same three months.”
Jockeys get raise
The commission went through a number of directives at the meeting. One was to increase the jockey’s pay by $15 a race.
Several jockeys — including defending champion Jake Olesiak, Armando Martinez and newcomer Keivan Serrano spoke about the raise, as did owner Margaret Landis.
Landis said that she supports the jockeys, but the money for those raises is coming out of the owner’s pocket at a time when it’s becoming increasing difficult to make ends meet.
Meeting on historical racing machines
There is a meeting scheduled for Thursday between the attorney general and the Nebraska racing commission to discus the historical racing machines that Fonner would like to install.
The attorney general has said the machines aren’t legal while Fonner and the racing commission believe that they are.
Lynne Schuller of the Nebraska Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association said the HBPA was going to file a “friend of the court brief” in support of Fonner Park’s bid to install the machines.
