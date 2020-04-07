Before the third race Tuesday, Fonner Park CEO Chris Kotulak was asked a prediction on the pot for the Dinsdale Automotive Pick 5 Jackpot that day.
Kotulak thought about it and said, “2.8 million.”
That’s a big number for sure, but it wasn’t big enough.
In the end, there was $3,663,705 bet into the pick five pool on Tuesday alone.
“It was greater than anticipated, but that’s been the norm for the last three weeks here,” Kotulak said.
That brought the total pool that has been accumulating throughout the meet to $4,161,515.
When it was all said and done, Kotulak said they believed there were 203 perfect tickets. Each ticket was worth $16,888.40.
“There’s a good chance that anybody who won that $16,888 may have taken a shot at it a few times before,” Kotulak said. “So hopefully they did more than recoup their money back and hopefully made a significant amount.”
After the first leg, there were still 640,000 tickets alive.
Later, the number of correct tickets likely dropped a bit when jockey Dakota Wood rode Indy N Roses, who was an 18-1 shot and paid $38.80 to win, to a victory in the seventh race.
There were 3,761 perfect tickets remaining heading into the final race.
The biggest number of them all was the final mutuel handle for the day of $7,260,430. That more than doubled the previous high set Monday at $3.1 million.
The Dinsdale Pick Five Jackpot was a big part of that.
Now the jackpot will start building again starting Wednesday.
There are still 10 days left on the racing schedule.
If Fonner runs all 10, that jackpot could be huge again.
“That’s kind of what we’re hoping for,” Kotulak said. “Clear the pot, give people a chance to win some money and see what builds up. Who knows? We might have another mandatory payout before closing day on April 29.”
Meanwhile, on the track, the Marissa Black-trained Kat Dude held off the closers to win the $10,000 Baxter Stakes.
Kat Dude, with Wood aboard, held off Backchatter to win the six-furlong race for 3-year-old colts and geldings by half a length in 1:15.80.
“It ended up just kind of like I thought it would,” Black said. “My colt was able to hang on at the last. He likes to go to the front and settle into the pace.
“When the closers came at him the last 16th he was able to bear down and pull out a win for us.”
Kat Dude paid $4.60, $2.40 and $2.10. Backchatter paid $2.60 and $2.10 to place and Texas Troubador $2.10 to show.
Kat Dude led most of the race.
“His style wants to be that way a little bit,” Black said of Kat Dude, a Florida-bred son of First Dude and Ballyhoo Kat. “He’s kind of a little bit of a speed horse, but we need to back him off the pace a little bit and then he’ll go on. But for right now that was a good race and the last 16th he was able to give us what we needed.”
The win was worth $6,105 for Black, who is also the owner. Kat Dude has now won two of six career races and earned a total of $21,498.
Black said she thinks Kat Dude has a bright future.
“I’m kind of excited,” Black said. “He’s a nice colt. It looks like he’s going to have a lot of versatility to him.”
Hoofprints
% Jockey Chris Fackler had two wins on the day. He rode G G Holiday to a victory in the second race for trainer Marvin Johnson and the fourth on Taylor Prince for trainer Steve Hall.
% Jockey Luis Ramon Rodriguez won on Alpine Empire in the first for trainer Jerry Gourneau, and then rode Ship Stalker to victory for trainer Isai Gonzalez in the sixth.
% Gourneau added another win in the eighth when Rilardo Carpio rode Frankalee Fun to a victory.
