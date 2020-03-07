Jockey Freddy Manrique was confident going into the 25th running of the $20,000 Ogataul Stakes Saturday at Fonner Park.
He was so confident, he told trainer David Anderson that morning that they had the best horse.
“Freddy did a remarkable job,” Anderson said. “He told me this morning he was going to win. Freddie kept saying that all day.”
Manrrique was right.
Phlash Drive battled with Be My Shadow through the first two turns of the six-furlong race for Nebraska-bred colts and geldings, but coming down the stretch he put the older gelding away to win the Ogataul by 3 1/4th lengths in 1:14.4.
“I knew I didn’t have to do too much,” Manrrique said. “He just took me to the wire.”
It was the fourth career win for Phlash Drive, who has now won all four of his starts. He also won the Fonner Park Special Stakes in 2019 and later the Skunktail Stakes at Horsemen’s Park.
Phlash Drive won an allowance race Feb. 23 at Fonner in his first out of the season. But all those wins came against younger horses. This time Phlash Drive stepped up against the older horses, and he handled it well.
Anderson said he watched every race Saturday and the speed wasn’t holding very well.
“All I said to Freddy was to ride your race,” Anderson said. “I said you know you can’t let the one (Be My Shadow( get away. I don’t know if the rail is the place to be, and I don’t think you should try to come from off the pace.”
So Manrrique on Phlash Drive stayed right with jockey Jake Olesiak on Be My Shadow — an 8-year-old who won the Ogataul the past two years — all the way down the backstretch. Phlash Drive had never been in second place in his three previous races,
Be My Shadow pulled ahead just a bit heading around the final turn, but Manrrique gave Phlash Drive the go sign and he went.
“I felt good as soon as he broke the gate,” Manrrique said. “I knew I was in good position. I just tried to give space to my brother Jake Olesiak, because he’s my brother and one of the best riders here in Nebraska. We kind of have the same style of riding.”
As Manrrique was entering the winner’s circle, he could be heard yelling to Phlash Drive, “Good job buddy!”
Now Phlash Drive, a 4-year-old son of Cougar Cat and By the Sky, will go into his next race still unbeaten.
“You know, usually they stub their toe along the way, they do something wrong,” Anderson said. “But yeah I suppose we’ll keep him around for a while.”
Phlash Drive paid $5.00, $2.60 and $2.40. Be My Shadow paid $2.60 and $2.40 to place and L B Gold $2.80 to show.
“I just give the credit to Mr. Anderson and his crew to keep this horse healthy and give me the opportunity to ride,” Manrrique said.
Hoofprints
— The jockeys at Fonner on Saturday wore blue arm bands in honor of “Brain injury awareness Day.” Jockeys around the country wore the bands Saturday to bring awareness to the danger of brain injuries that they face each time they ride a race.
— Long-time trainer Larry Donlin, who along with five others were inducted into the Nebraska Horse Racing Hall of Fame Saturday night, was all smiles following the first race of the day. That’s because his 11-year-old gelding Born Force won the opener to give Donlin his first win of 2020 and the 957th of his career.
— Jockey Armando Martinez won three races Saturday. After winning the opener on Born Force, he later won the eighth on Holding Fast for wife/trainer Kelli. Armando and Kelli teamed up later to win with Shooters Alley in the 10th race.
— Manrrique also had two wins. In addition to the Ogataul, he won on Riversaloffortune for trainer Isai Gonzalez in the seventh.
