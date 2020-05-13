Jockey Chris Fackler had Ornamental Iron right where he wanted her Wednesday in the fourth race at Fonner Park.
The plan was to keep the 5-year-old Kentucky-bred daughter of Flat Out and Solid Scam back away from the leaders, and it worked out perfectly.
“The plan was to stay out of any traffic out there and hopefully get them,” Fackler said.
Ornamental Iron was fourth down the backstretch and in third place heading into the stretch, but Fackler moved her three wide and she ran down Cheverie and Shady Lane to win the $8,400 allowance/optional claiming race for fillies and mares who had never won four races or were running for a $10,000 tag.
Ornamental Iron got to the wire 1 1/2 lengths ahead of Cheverie and covered the six furlongs in 1:14.6.
Fackler hadn’t had much experience riding Ornamental Iron, who was claimed by owner/trainer Jim Compton for $10,000 at Remington Park in November.
She was in Grand Island for a race early in the Fonner Park meet, then went to Will Rogers Downs in March.
Ornamental Iron returned to Fonner and finished fifth in an allowance/optional claiming race on April 21.
“I actually didn’t know much about her,” Fackler said. “I worked her a couple of times before the meet started and she went down there to Oklahoma, so I only got on her a couple of times before this.”
It was the seventh win in 32 career starts for Ornamental Iron. The win was worth $5,040 for Compton and brought Ornamental Iron’s career earnings to $114,992.
Ornamental Iron paid $8.40, $4.00 and $3.00. Cheverie paid $5.00 and $3.40 and Shady Lane paid $2.80 to show.
Jockey Wood wins five
Jockey Dakota Wood had a big day with five wins on Wednesday.
He won twice for trainer Stetson Mitchell. First he rode Flashin the Cash to victory in the second and later he brought Kurious Kennedy from off the pace to win in the eighth.
Wood also won on Pete and Repeat for trainer Schuyler Condon in the third and on Diva’s Diva in the sixth for trainer Larry Donlin.
Wood then capped his day by riding Emerald Point, who paid $25.60 to win, to a victory in the ninth for trainer Andrew Bossung.
The all-time record for wins in a day is eight by Ken Shino on April 2, 2000, which tied a national record. Perry Compton won seven on Feb. 19, 2000. Several other jockeys have six wins in a day, including Jake Olesiak, who is currently riding at Fonner.
Numerous jockeys— including Olesiak and Freddy Manrrique, who just returned to Fonner after serving a suspension — have five-win days to their credit.
Hoofprints
% A mandatory payout of the Dinsdale Pick 5 Jackpot was scheduled for Wednesday. Five of five paid $2,016 for a 50-cent bet. The Pick 5 Jackpot will begin anew Monday for the final five days of live racing.
% The all-sources mutuel handle was $6,249,134 which was the fourth highest this year and the fourth highest ever at Fonner Park.
% Armando Martinez has taken a rather commanding lead in the jockey standings with 61 wins. Jake Olesiak is second with 51.
% Kelli Martinez has taken over as the leading trainer with 33 wins, but Isai Gonzalez is just one behind with 32.
% Adriel Gonzalez leads the owner’s standings with 18 wins. Martinez Racing has 16 and Ramsye Mitchell 15.
