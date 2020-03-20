On Monday, live racing with fans in the stands ended at Fonner Park because of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Friday, racing officials took entries for races on Monday which will be run with no fans in the stands.
In just a few short days, Fonner Park, the Nebraska Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Society and the Nebraska Thoroughbred Breeders association came together to find a way to continue racing at Fonner.
The agreement is for two weeks (six days) of racing. After that, it will be evaluated and a decision will be made on whether to continue with the racing season.
“It was a difficult task,” HBPA president Bob Moser said of putting the deal together, “but not nearly as difficult as the hardships that our members would have faced if there were no more racing in Nebraska.”
As soon as the racing season was put on hold on Monday, the groups involved started looking at a way to keep the meet going. Fonner CEO Chris Kotulak said on Tuesday they had a meeting to try and come up with a plan.
On Thursday that plan all came together.
“We had been hammering out details and throwing concepts back and forth,” Moser said. “What he was willing to accept, what I was willing to offer. And like Chris said, we were both trying to get to the same place but coming at it from very different directions.
“When we thought we had an agreement, we invited Chris to our board meeting to present the changes, and our board voted to approve it.”
The future of racing in Nebraska may just hinge on what happens at Fonner in the next few weeks. If they are unable to continue, many horsemen will likely go out of business as well.
“Within a couple of weeks, you would have had horses and people with nowhere to go,” Moser said. “It was just not going to be a good situation at all, so I felt we had to do whatever was necessary to try and keep the show going.”
With no fans in the stands, the key will be catching the eye of the betters on the national stage. There’s not much in the way of sports going on anywhere, so there may be even more of a market for betting on horse racing than normal.
That’s what racing officials will be watching the next two weeks.
“If we can generate enough simulcast handle to cover the expenses of the purses, then our intention is to continue the entire Fonner Meet of this current schedule and hopefully continue what to this point has been a very successful meet,” Moser said.
Entries were drawn for Monday’s races on Friday at the racing office at Fonner Park. There are nine races on the docket beginning with a first-race post time of 3:30 p.m.
“Everyone was so excited at the entry box today when they saw that we were going to be racing on Monday,” Moser said. “And I hope that as long as this continues, with Turf Paradise quitting early and horses not being able to ship into Prairie Meadows or Canterbury for the foreseeable future, hopefully our entries will remain strong, and that will make our card more attractive to bet at these remote locations.”
Tuesday’s race card will be drawn on Saturday with Wednesday’s following on Sunday.
The Monday through Wednesday schedule may prove to be the best thing for the Fonner races.
“If we tried to do this on the weekend schedule that we had before, without our on-track handle, we wouldn’t have a shot because we’d be competing against prestigious tracks across the country,” Moser said. “However, racing at the beginning of the week, there’s still going to be people out there looking for races to handicap and we’re going to fulfill that need.”
Moser said he’s optimistic that it will work out in the end.
“I’m always optimistic,” he said. “But yeah, I think we have a really good shot. If I thought it was less than 50-50, I’d probably give it a swing anyway but I think we’re better than 50-50.”
